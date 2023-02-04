Michael Terence Publishing Releases “The Tears We Bleed: A Journalist’s Near-Death Experience: Mismanaged C-sections & Iatrogenic Fistulas in Nigeria” by Frank Okeke

About “The Tears We Bleed”:

A Nigerian health journalist narrates her experience of a mismanaged caesarean birth, as well as other cases of maternal mortalities and iatrogenic fistulas in Nigeria.

The Tears We Bleed describes the silent cries and pain that pregnant women in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa go through as a result of poor maternal care and botched C-sections.

It also tells about the growing crisis of mismanaged C-sections and iatrogenic fistulas in Nigeria, due to the dwindling number of obstetricians and gynaecologists, a dearth of specialists and poor maternal care.

The book is a wake-up call to fight maternal deaths from botched C-sections in Nigeria and West Africa.

This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:

Paperback (86 pages)

Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.46 x 21.59 cm

ISBN-13 9781800944831

Kindle eBook ASIN B0BT2ZJFT4

Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TTWB

Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023

