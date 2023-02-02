Managing Partner, Hoffmann and Baron, LLP Guests On Intellectual Property Industry Podcast

In the new wave of technology, Scola explained, If you have a trademark, the identification of the source of your productis greater than it has ever been. It can create extremely powerful brand recognition, specifically in the rise of internet usage and going viral.

Scola goes on to explain the concern for theft and misuse among trademarks and IP increasing within digital spaces. He advises companies to set up a budget for policingto make sure others use your marks well and properly. Your trademark is among the most valuable asset your company has. He validates the importance of brand recognition with trademark stories from his past.

Hoffmann & Baron, LLP, work with a variety of companies from entrepreneurial to global.

To listen to the podcast, please click here: http://bit.ly/3jhFygE

ABOUT DAN SCOLA:

Daniel A. Scola, Jr. is the managing partner of Hoffmann & Baron, LLP, and also manages the chemical, pharmaceutical/biochemical and medical device practice group in the New Jersey office. He has extensive experience in polymers, pharmaceuticals and medical devices. He specializes in building IP portfolios and designing strategies to protect and enhance company value. Previously, he was Counsel, patents, and trademarks as well as Assistant Corporate Secretary at The Warner-Lambert Co. and Intellectual Property Attorney at Loctite Corporation.

Prior to earning his law degree, Scola was an adhesive and composite-materials engineer at the Pratt & Whitney Division of United Technologies.

ABOUT HOFFMANN & BARON, LLP:

Hoffmann & Baron is a full-service law firm specializing in all areas of intellectual property, both domestically and internationally. For almost four decades, the practice has become known for its unparalleled ability to protect and transform ideas into assets.

With an entrepreneurial spirit, not usually seen in the legal industry, the firm attracts world class attorneys. Hoffmann & Baron is one of the few firms in the country to use a hybrid model to successfully meld its business side with its technical.

Hoffmann & Baron, LLP provides the most cost-effective approach to achieve the best favorable outcome for the client. Commercial success, efficiency and discipline are their guides. Established in 1984 by co-founders Charles R. Hoffmann and Ronald J. Baron, the firm has offices in New York, New Jersey and Washington, D.C. The firm is proud to serve clients around the globe in all scientific and engineering fields.

