Alfa Chemistry Newly Releases Photosensitizers, Photocatalysts, and Quantum Dots

Photosensitizers

Photosensitizers are important parts of the radiation curing system, such as photosensitive adhesives, photoresists, and photocurable anaerobic adhesives. More recently, their applications have extended to fields like catalysis, solar cell, photodynamic therapy (PDT), and biomedicine. Alfa Chemistry provides a wide range of photosensitizers, including: porphyrins photosensitizers, ketone photosensitizers, acridine photosensitizers, ruthenium photosensitizers, iridium photosensitizers, and naphthoquinone photosensitizers.

More specifically, the following photosensitizer chemicals are now available at Alfa Chemistry: 4-Chlorobenzophenone (CAS 134-85-0), 2,2′,4,4′,6,6′-Hexamethylbenzophenone (CAS 5623-45-0), Hemin (CAS 16009-13-5), Purpurin 18 (CAS 25465-77-4), Tris(4,7-diphenyl-1,10-phenanthroline)ruthenium(II)dichloride (CAS 36309-88-3), Methyl benzoylformate (CAS 15206-55-0), 2-Isopropylthioxanthone (CAS 5495-84-1), Meso-Tetra(4-carboxyphenyl)porphine (CAS 14609-54-2), 2,4-Diethyl-9H-thioxanthen-9-one (CAS 82799-44-8), Benzophenone (CAS 119-61-9), 2-Hydroxy-2-methylpropiophenone (CAS 7473-98-5), 4-Benzoylbiphenyl (CAS 2128-93-0), 4-(4-Methylphenylthio)benzophenone (CAS 83846-85-9), etc.

Photocatalysts

Currently, various photocatalysts are readily obtainable at Alfa Chemistry, including but not limited to the acridine catalyst, carbazole catalyst, iridium catalyst, and ruthenium catalyst. Just to name a few here: Titanium dioxide (CAS 13463-67-7), Phthalic acid (CAS 88-99-3), Sodium hexachloroplatinate(IV) hexahydrate (CAS 19583-77-8), Chloroplatinic acid hydrate (CAS 26023-84-7), Silver carbonate (CAS 534-16-7), Zinc phthalocyanine (CAS 14320-04-8), Zinc sulfide (CAS 1314-98-3), Phenoxyacetic acid (CAS 122-59-8), Allylboronic acid pinacol ester (CAS 72824-04-5 ), 2,2′-Bipyridine-4,4′-dicarboxylic acid (CAS 6813-38-3), etc. It should be noted that photocatalysis technology has been used in various cutting-edge technologies and innovations for environmental purification, advanced new energy, and cancer medicine.

Quantum Dots

The potential applications of quantum dots cover transistors, solar cells, light-emitting diodes, diode lasers, quantum computing, medical imaging, and many other fields. Alfa Chemistry supplies three major types of quantum dots, i.e., cadmium-based quantum dots, cadmium-free quantum dots, and perovskite quantum dots. Customers now have easy access to a series of quantum dots like CdTe quantum dots, Oil-soluble perovskite quantum dots, Red all-inorganic colloidal perovskites quantum dots, Water-soluble CdTe QDs, Single-core water-soluble CdTe QDs, PDDA Cd quantum dots, PEG Cd quantum dots, CdTeSeS Type-II quantum dots, and High-Efficiency Cadmium Selenide Zinc Sulfide (CdSe/ZnS) quantum dots.

