Hong Kong – Appointment of Chief Operating Officer of the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority

Appointment of Chief Operating Officer of the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority ****************************************************************************************



The Financial Secretary, in exercise of the authority under the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Ordinance (Cap. 485) (MPFSO) delegated to him by the Chief Executive, has appointed Ms Cynthia Hui Wai-yee as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Executive Director of the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority (MPFA) for a period of three years from February 3, 2023, to February 2, 2026, both dates inclusive.



Announcing the appointment today (February 1), the Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Christopher Hui, said, “Having served the MPFA for over 16 years and holding senior positions as Executive Director since 2008 and Acting COO since July last year, Ms Hui possesses profound knowledge of and relevant experience in the operation and regulation of the Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) System. We look forward to Ms Hui’s continued dedication to the furtherance of the MPF System in her capacity as COO.”



The MPFA is a statutory body established under the MPFSO in September 1998 for the regulation and supervision of the MPF System.