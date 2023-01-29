Hong Kong – Providing a housing lifeboat

Providing a housing lifeboat ****************************



To address the short-term public housing shortage, the Chief Executive announced in the 2022 Policy Address that about 30 000 light public housing units will be completed in five years. Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho brought a group of subdivided unit tenants to a mock-up of a light public housing unit for a preview of their future homes.



News.gov.hk spoke to Ms Ho to learn more about how the new units will provide an imperative lifeboat to those with urgent housing needs, especially families living in subdivided units in poor conditions.



The story is available at www.news.gov.hk/eng/feature today (January 29) in text and video format.