Perle Announces New IDS Industrial Unmanaged Switches with QoS

Perle Systems, a global manufacturer of secure device networking hardware, is pleased to announce new IDS Unmanaged Industrial Ethernet Switches with Quality of Service (QoS) features. These economical and easy-to-use industrial-grade Ethernet Switches come with five or eight ports and are specifically designed to stand up to the extreme temperatures, vibrations, and shocks found in industrial automation, government, military, marine, rail, oil and gas, mining, and outdoor applications.

John Feeney, COO at Perle Systems, comments, “Perle has the most extensive range of Industrial Ethernet Switches available on the market today. Our newest models are ideal for edge connectivity where robust hardware and QoS prioritization of data traffic is required to ensure a more stable network and increased system availability.”

The new IDS Unmanaged Switches feature a ruggedized fan-less design in a compact DIN Rail chassis with 9 to 55VDC redundant power input and a relay alarm for power failure. RJ45 ports support transmission speeds of 10Mbps, 100Mbps, or 1G with auto-negotiation and auto MDI/MDIX operation for easy installation of a variety of network devices. Models with SFP slots automatically detect whether a 100Mbps or 1G module has been inserted and adjusts accordingly. And, models with fiber optic interfaces enable long transmission distances and ensure interference-free operation in industrial environments.

