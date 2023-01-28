Cardinal Ritter Senior Services Earns Prestigious Memory Care Certification

Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS) – one of South County’s largest independent and assisted living nonprofit communities – and its Mother of Perpetual Help (MOPH) residence, recently became Missouri’s first assisted living and memory care center to earn Teepa Snow’s Positive Approach to Care (PAC) community certification.

MOPH’s entire 80-person staff, from health care workers and administration to dining and activities employees, is now trained in this groundbreaking approach that focuses on brain change and care partnering. The PAC method – a program compiled of more than 30 years of peer-reviewed research from neurology, psychiatry, the social sciences, and adult learning – highlights services that enhance awareness and increase dementia care skills.

Through PAC training, caregivers gain a better understanding of dementia related behaviors, as well as learn positive communication and care partnering techniques that will change the way they approach and interact with someone affected by dementia. These learned techniques are designed to improve daily experiences and quality of life for residents, staff, and family members.

CRSS currently has three memory care communities that serve 66 older adults. Located within the assisted living and skilled nursing communities, CRSS provides specialized care for seniors living with memory loss caused by Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia.

A $6.5 million, 20,000-square-foot memory care community expansion is scheduled to open in January 2023. The state-of-the-art development will feature two separated homelike neighborhoods of 13 residents each for a total of 26 residents.

“This certification emphasizes our commitment to each resident’s overall care in terms of establishing stronger personal connections and enhancing overall interactions,” said Cardinal Ritter Senior Services’ CEO Chris Baechle. “The PAC method is the perfect fit for our community because it integrates the industry’s most cutting-edge solutions when providing memory care services.”

Founded in 1961, Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS) creates communities that promote the dignity of human life and reflect the spirit of Jesus Christ. Nearly 7,000 of the ministry’s seniors – with 72% of the 2,500 directly served lacking adequate resources – benefit from housing options including independent or assisted living, memory care, affordable apartments, and skilled nursing communities. In addition to its main Shrewsbury campus located at 7601 Watson Rd., the nonprofit has a robust social services department. For more information about CRSS, call (314) 961-8000.