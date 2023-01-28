Axiomtek Launches All New Intel® Smart Display Module Large with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor – SDM510L

Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high-performance industrial computer products– is pleased to announce the SDM510L, an Intel® Smart Display Module Large (Intel® SDM-L) featuring the 12th generation Intel® Core™ processors (code name: Alder Lake-H/P/U series). In addition to the superior performance, the SDM510L is customer-oriented to support Intel® OpenVINO™ and Intel vPro® for AI development and remote management. It supports single 8K displays or quadruple 4K displays ideal for digital signage solutions across smart retail industries.

Axiomtek’s SDM510L is powered by the 12th generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 or Intel® Celeron® processors. It is worth mentioning that Intel® Thread Director (Alder Lake featuring power-saving technology) secures the secondary tasks to needlessly invoke the main core, which benefits the overall OS performance. The smart display board offers two SO-DIMM slots for DDR4-3200 MHz memory. In order to deliver visual and stunning graphics, the SDM510L supports Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics (Core™ i7/i5) or Intel® UHD Graphics (Core™ i3 and Celeron®) with three coastlines HDMI 2.0 (4K60Hz) plus one HDMI 2.1 (for 8K60Hz) and one DisplayPort 1.4 through the SDM edge connector that allows connecting up to quadruple monitors with precise color accuracy and wide ranges of colors to display crystal-clear images. It has multiple I/O ports including three USB 3.2 Gen2, one USB 2.0, and one 2.5GbE LAN for enhanced connection.

The SDM510L supports one M.2 Key M 2242 slot for SSD storage and one M.2 Key E 2230 slot for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth module as the expansion interfaces for performance upgrades. The SDM-L edge connector comes with five USB interfaces, two I2C, a serial port, and +12V & +3.3VBS power input, in addition to HDMI and DisplayPort connections.

“The SDM510L is designed to simplify integration, maintenance, upgrade and to save space for limited space signage applications. It supports single 8K or multiple 4K displays, rich I/O interfaces, and flexible expansion slots that bring out a truly remarkable smart display experience for in-store digital signage and digital menu applications in retail or video surveillance in the control room,” said Alan Nieh, the product manager of the Intelligent Retail Solution Team at Axiomtek. “Moreover, we have the capability to assist any customer’s industrial integration requirements and achieve fast time to market.”

Axiomtek’s SDM510L is now available for purchase. For more product information or customization services, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us by email at solutions@axiomtek.com.