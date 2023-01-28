DJ Blitz Takes Over the Future of Electronic Music with New Album -Future 3

back in 2018 dj blitz was known off doing small birthday parties to gain recongnition after taking a along break in 2019 in 2020 he released his second album called Future 2 , going onto his biggest hit love on me remixed by himself dj blitz.

Spreading the most positive vibes through each of his releases, DJ BLITZ is the epitome of an artist that has mastered his craft to the utmost of perfection, and we are all for it. Taking listeners on the most enticing of musical journeys, the American DJ/producer has been delivering one fire production after the other, whilst his unique style of play, in addition to his iconic alien mask that keeps his identity a secret, Inspired by the likes of Martin Garrix, Marshmello and Avicii when just naming a few, IMBLITZMUSIC ensures that his love for music is portrayed in a way that will changes everyones Taste in music , and in turn, leaves fans alike eager of whats next from this fast rising star. With this in mind, we could not be any more thrilled to have caught up with the man of the moment, as he opens up about his main inspirations and influences,his upcoming album take over FUTURE 3 s music on radio and what we can expect to hear, take a look below and see how the young emcee has come this far and keeps flying high!

