No. 3 alarm fire in Tsuen Wan (2) *********************************



A fire broke out at Wang Lung Tsuen in Tsuen Wan at 4.11am today (January 27), and was upgraded to No. 3 alarm at 4.39am.

Firemen are now using four jets and mobilising four breathing apparatus teams to fight the blaze.

Two persons felt unwell and were sent to Yan Chai Hospital for treatment.