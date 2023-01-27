Hong Kong – Special announcement on fire in Tsuen Wan

Special announcement on fire in Tsuen Wan *****************************************



Attention TV and radio duty announcers:



Please broadcast the following special announcement as soon as possible, and repeat it at suitable intervals:

A fire broke out at Wang Lung Tsuen in Tsuen Wan at 4.11am today (January 27). The Fire Services Department is conducting a firefighting operation.

Members of the public who are being affected by the smoke and an unusual odour carried by the wind are advised to close their doors and windows and stay calm.