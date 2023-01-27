Fukuoka Prefecture and CJPT Enter Partnership to Implement FC Mobility Expansion Initiatives

Fukuoka Prefecture and Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT) have entered a partnership agreement that includes jointly implementing initiatives to expand the adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles (FC mobility) for vehicles that underpin our daily lives in the logistics industry, public transportation, and official government use. The aim is to advance the development of a hydrogen society to achieve carbon neutrality.

Hydrogen is being positioned as a key technology for carbon neutrality in the national government’s Green Growth Strategy. Fukuoka Prefecture also announced a new hydrogen strategy, the Fukuoka Prefecture Hydrogen Green Growth Strategy, in August of this year. As part of this, the prefectural government will conduct targeted initiatives toward “innovations in hydrogen generation,” including expanding the use of green hydrogen, which does not emit CO2 during generation, “expansion of hydrogen use” in factories and mobility, and “concentration of hydrogen-related industries” through these activities. The prefecture is particularly focusing on the early adoption of trucks and other commercial FC mobility options with stable, large-volume hydrogen requirements. The aim is to make hydrogen fuel more accessible to residents of the prefecture while expanding its use and promoting industrial and regional development.

CJPT is working on electrification and logistics efficiency as initiatives to accelerate the implementation and expansion of CASE technologies in society, help address social issues, and contribute to carbon neutrality. In terms of electrification, in addition to hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs), CJPT is also working to implement a commercial and public FC mobility plan that make electrified vehicles part of daily life to expand the use of hydrogen in light of Japan’s energy situation. Hopes are that these cross-industry partnerships will spread cooperation between as many people as possible to create a hydrogen society.

To help achieve Japan’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, there is a growing need for concrete initiatives aimed at building sustainable societies that can be passed on to future generations. With this in mind, Fukuoka Prefecture and CJPT have been discussing their shared ambition of creating a hydrogen society and have entered into this partnership agreement today to jointly implement the following initiatives for expanding the use of FC mobility,

Joint initiative framework

1. Planning and implementing the adoption of FC mobility for commercial and official government vehicles using FC electric trucks and passenger vehicles

2. Planning and implementing the adoption of FC mobility for regional transportation, etc.

3. Promotion of infrastructure development toward the use of heavy-duty FC mobility options on main arterial routes

Specific initiatives under this partnership include working to further expand the use of FC mobility, starting with the adoption of light-duty FC electric trucks by logistics operators this financial year. In addition to increasing the adoption of light-duty FC electric trucks for distributing food, daily necessities, and other goods, the partnership will consider and plan a staged expansion of FC mobility over the medium to long term. This will include use of fuel cell electric vehicles for official public duties such as garbage compactor trucks (trash collection) and ambulances. It will also include the adoption of large FC electric buses for regional transportation and small FC electric buses in regions with smaller populations. Finally, it will include development of infrastructure, etc. designed for heavy-duty FC mobility options, including using long-haul trucks on main arterial routes.

Starting in Fukuoka Prefecture, which has among the largest number of trucks in western Japan and where hydrogen is already in use, and looking to expand across Kyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture and CJPT will work together to develop a practical and sustainable hydrogen society.



