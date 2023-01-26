Meet Washington, D.C.’s Newest Gourmet Jamaican Eatery, The Exotic Chef

New restaurant features an amazingly flavorful Jamaican bowl concept with authentic, fresh ingredients

The Exotic Chef has opened its doors in the heart of Washington, D.C., with a brick-and-mortar eatery located at 2800 10th Street Northeast.

CEO and Executive Chef Christina Crosdale has cultivated a gourmet Jamaican style of cooking that’s been so greatly enjoyed by her catering clients that she has launched a physical location. At The Exotic Chef, guests can stop by to browse a decadent menu brimming with flavorful Jamaican fusion bowl options made with the height of fresh, quality ingredients. All bowls come with rice, beans, house salad, plantain, and two signature house sauces – Honey Chipotle Aoili and Mango Chutney.

The Exotic Chef also features a sandwich that’s becoming a legend of its own: The Oxtail Sandwich. For this special recipe, jumbo oxtail is slow cooked in caramelized onion and all spice brown stew before being deboned and topped with lettuce, tomato, French onions, Caribbean lemon vinegar slaw, and house honey chipotle aioli. Each order is served with a side of plantain chips.

“I love spreading happiness to those who come into my presence,” said Crosdale. She’s a joyful person, and that translates in the amazingly flavorful dishes she designs.

Outside of the physical location of The Exotic Chef, Crosdale also offers Jamaican, French, Italian, Asian, Indian, and Latin inspired catering, fine dining experiences, custom charcuterie boards, and more that are all designed to give fine diners an unmatched fusion of flavorful experience. She is currently accepting catering clients on limited basis. Anyone interested in having a privately catered Jamaican-inspired feast can reach out to Crosdale today to book their event.

Crosdale is excited to introduce The Exotic Chef to D.C. crowds, who can stop by the eatery from 3-9PM Tuesday-Saturday to try the new Jamaican bowl concept. Guests get to choose their ingredients, making for a fun customized experience. Explore new flavors, make new memories, and enjoy a fresh-made meal today. Further details can be found at https://the-exotic-chef-dmv.square.site.

About The Exotic Chef

The Exotic Chef is located in Washington, D.C., and is home to gourmet Jamaican fusion cuisine including an all-new Jamaican bowl concept. All dishes are made with the freshest ingredients and are uniquely crafted by CEO/Executive Chef Christina Crosdale.