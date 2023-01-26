Westside Wellness Opens New Spa for IV Hydration Vitamin Therapy in Santa Monica. Our custom IV vitamin therapies help you feel better, look better and perform better!

Westside Wellness today announced the grand opening of its new medical spa in Santa Monica, California. Founded by Patricia Muthra, RN, Westside Wellness offers IV vitamin infusion therapies administered by its professional and experienced registered nurses.

IV vitamin therapy has helped numerous clients due to the many health benefits they provide. Intravenous (IV) infusion vitamins and other hydration solutions are an effective method to help people with symptoms such as exhaustion and lack of energy. Clients with a chronic illness or those with less-than-optimal nutrition now have an option to help them feel better. IV hydration vitamin therapy can help slow cellular aging, reduce wrinkles and assist with weight loss as well.

“I founded Westside Wellness to move away from conventional treatment modalities into holistic and preventative healthcare. I’ve learned a lot in the last 10 years of working with cancer patients in combating fatigue and dehydration that I now incorporate in my practice,” said Muthra. “Indeed, clinical research supports the idea that IV vitamin therapy and hydration infusions offer beneficial results to patients with health challenges. Clients are amazed at the subtle and sometimes drastic lasting improvements in their well-being when they integrate this alternative therapy into their wellness or treatment plans. Westside Wellness offers a wide range of custom formulated IV vitamin drips that will help you feel better, look better or perform better.”

Muthra added, “Our IV hydration vitamin drips have the potential to nourish and rehydrate you at a cellular level, thus helping you recover, reenergize and reintegrate into your normal life faster! People with inconsistent diets and a history of stress will see an amazing difference using these medically approved vitamin infusions. The IV therapy ingredients help optimize health by meeting the body’s nutritional requirements, optimizing hydration and energy.”

IV hydration therapy has come a long way, as it does not have to be administered in a hospital. Clients can choose to receive IV vitamin therapy from a registered nurse in the comfort of their own home.

Westside Wellness is dedicated to “health from the inside out.” Muthra wants people to feel like they have a community that cares about them holistically and provides the tools for them to have access to healthier lifestyle options that truly support happiness and longevity. The wellness spa and its caregivers are very supportive and offer a lifestyle focused program.

Westside Wellness is offering a special on its “Feel Better IV vitamin therapy,” including “Super Immune Boost, Stress Relief and Hangover Rescue IV drips.”

For more information, visit www.westsidewellness.com.

About Westside Wellness

Westside Wellness, based in Santa Monica California, is a wellness center dedicated to providing holistic care either at our beautiful location or in your home, office or hotel. We believe physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health are all equally important to achieving and maintaining a healthy and balanced life.

Westside Wellness offers a professional and knowledgeable staff with over 10 years of experience who prioritize outstanding friendly customer care and service. Whether you are looking to maintain or enhance your health, we are focused on making preventive health care more accessible so you can reach your unique health goals.

At Westside Wellness, our specialty is IV Vitamin therapy. We chose to offer IV therapy because it is the most simple and quick way to help achieve optimal health from the inside out. We have a variety of specifically formulated iv hydration drips to suit your individual needs. We believe in sustainability and longevity and each formula is designed with this in mind. Our proprietary IV infusion blends are loaded with essential fluids, electrolytes, vitamins and antioxidants designed to promote whole-body health.

Whether you need a boost in immunity (Immunity Boost) or energy (Energy Boost), hungover (Hangover Rescue) or want that inside-out glow (Beauty Glow). We offer formulas to help improve and recover from your workouts (Athletic Boost) and more. This service provides a deep value for your investment due to all the health benefits some of which include enhanced energy, quicker recovery from workouts or hangovers, and improved immune functioning.

We are a mobile IV vitamin hydration service meaning we come to your location in Los Angeles and the surrounding area helping to make your experience as comfortable and convenient as possible. Or, you can stop in at our beautiful medspa conveniently located at 729 Montana Ave #7 in Santa Monica.