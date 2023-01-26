Lagorn Launches, Changing the Face of Traditional Makeup with Cosmetics for Men

New cosmetics brand is breaking barriers by emphasizing inclusivity through high quality genderless makeup

Lagorn has officially launched, bringing to the market a highly anticipated new genderless makeup line with men in mind.

While the majority of mainstream cosmetics lines clearly cater to the complexion desires of women, Lagorn is breaking barriers by being among the first to offer makeup solutions just for men. This comes in response to a quickly growing segment of males who want to beautify themselves with makeup that they identify with.

A 2019 study of more than 2,000 men showed that one third of men ages 18-44 would consider wearing makeup, mirroring the uptick in men who are choosing to wear cosmetics today for a variety of reasons. No matter the reason, the team at Lagorn is proud to stand behind a movement that’s breaking the taboo of makeup being just for women.

Lagorn’s cosmetic line is lightweight and carefully made to ensure the height of quality, allowing men to accentuate their natural beauty with formulations that could technically be used for any gender. “It should never feel like a sin, burden, or pressure for men who apply makeup or want to try,” said a spokesperson for Lagorn.

The Lagorn team is also helping men navigate makeup tips and tricks with their website, which features a “Basics of Makeup” section that shows men the essential products they should be using. The Lagorn blog is also dedicated to men’s makeup education, offering a variety of articles designed to answer frequently asked questions. The “Skin Tone Finder” helps men choose the perfect foundation and concealer tones. Users can even e-mail their photo to the Lagorn team for one-on-one assistance.

The Lagorn non-binary makeup line currently includes foundation, primer, and concealer for men. All are made with quality ingredients for the best results. Learn more about this groundbreaking new makeup line by visiting https://lagorn.com/.

About Lagorn

Lagorn is a luxury genderless makeup brand, offering lightweight, high quality cosmetics designed with men in mind.