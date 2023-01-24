Argus Broker Affiliate Sells Indiana Self Storage Development Site

Rob Schick of Argus Self Storage Advisors, represented the seller in the sale of a self-storage development site in Muncie, IN. The site was 2.32 acres with entitlements in place for 22,000 square feet. The transaction included the first completed building of the eventual four building development.

Rob Schick is the Argus broker affiliate representing Indiana. He can be reached at 317-403-1205.

