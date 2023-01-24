Ageless Dental® Signs Deals for $2.25 Billion in Property Developments Over 10 Years

Dental Firm Launches Plans for Nationwide Rollout of 750 Clinics.

Ageless Dental has signed agreements with American Development Partners®, developers of single-tenant rental properties, for the construction and leasing of up to 750 dental facilities over the next 10 years for $2.25 billion.

The agreements move the Arizona-based company, which was formed to fill a void in the dental space that will offer three levels of facilities:

1. General Dentistry

2. Cosmetic dentistry

3. Dentures, Implants, and Oral Surgery

This agreement moves the vision of the company one step closer to its plans to develop a nationwide full cycle of dental services in a region.

Franklin, TN-based American Development Partners® reports the initial units will start construction in Utah, Texas, Arizona, Florida, and Ohio with expansion into IL, TN, GA, CO, ID, NC, SC.

Each Ageless Dental® facility is anticipated to cost approximately 3 million and there are plans to develop two tenant buildings with their sister company Neuragenex® where feasible. This gives the 750-unit commitment a capital commitment of $2.25 billion with an option for an additional 250 units valued at $750 million.

Land and buildings have already been secured for the first round of projects.

Will Bozeman, CEO and Founder of Ageless Dental®: “This agreement allows our company to execute on our mission statement and will continue to help people who are looking for a full-service dental provider that can take care of all their needs for their entire family from teeth cleaning to oral surgery.”

Currently, American Development Partners® has 14 units under contract for the development of future Ageless Dental sites with plans to have the first 40 units in construction or opened by the end of 2023 with rapid expansion goals for 60 plus units scheduled for 2024.

“Ageless Dental® has done an incredible job creating an infrastructure to manage the growth and will make an immediate impact in the dental space,” says Manny Butera Developer for American Development Partners®.

Also, with great foresight and to enhance patient experience, Ageless Dental has selected NeoVolta (NASDAQ: NEOV) to be included into the design and build of all of their nationwide clinics. NeoVolta’s NV14 Energy Storage System will ensure that the sites have continuous power and seamless operations during potential grid outages.

About Ageless Dental®

Ageless Dental® is a full-service general dentistry, cosmetic dental, and orals surgery practice that prioritizes your entire dental needs from teeth cleaning to dentures and implants, and specializes in surgically implanted full-set denture procedures, to create a beautiful ageless smile. For more information, visit www.agelessdental.com.

About American Development Partners

American Development Partners® (ADP) is a full-service development, general contractor (all 50 states), architectural / design, and private equity syndicator based in Nashville TN. ADP provides a 100% turnkey funding solution that allows industry-proven multi-unit operators to grow their business without using any of their capital allowing our operating partners to truly focus on running the very best organization possible and developing their organizational infrastructure. The company’s model is unique, we work with multi-unit operators or franchisors to develop marge territories rapidly. We are focused on developing the best franchise and privately owned concepts on the market. For more information, visit www.americandevelopmentpartners.com.