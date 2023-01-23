Desert Valley Cardiac cath lab is pleased to announce our new state of the art GE Innova Imaging System

The major benefits of this imaging system include, but not limited to: high informativeness of the system; possibility to perform diagnostics of diseases with no need for surgical intervention; the convenience of use, practicality, and multifunctionality; the procedure is performed faster; elimination of high radiation exposure; a clearer and high definition picture with good image quality. The jewel of this system is the ability to do a 3D spin of the x-ray tube around the patient. This allows a complete picture of patients anatomy in one pass. Part of the catheterization suite includes the ability to reconstruct images into a 3D representation of the patients anatomy.

The new room and state-of-the-art equipment will allow us to better serve our community.

About Desert Valley Hospital

Welcome to Desert Valley Hospital. Since 1994, we have provided quality healthcare to the residents of the High Desert communities. Over the years, we have learned that the human touch is a powerful medicine and we are committed to making your stay as comfortable and pleasant as possible.

During your hospitalization, we will respect your individuality, dignity and privacy, while offering you the best in healthcare regardless of your payment source, race, sex, and regardless of your cultural, economic, educational or religious background.

We will also respect your right to be informed about and participate in decisions regarding your care. We will inform you of the process for resolution of complaints, and make every reasonable effort to grant requests for special services to meet your individual needs.

Desert Valley Hospital is proud to have been nationally recognized by Merative as a 100 Top Hospital 7 times received an A grade in Patient Safety by the Leapfrog Group 8 times in a row.

###