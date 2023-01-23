Suburban Community Hospital Recognized for Excellence in Patient Safety

The recognition honors Pennsylvanias top-performing hospitals that have demonstrated low rates of health care-associated infections.

We are honored to receive this recognition at Suburban Community Hospital as it demonstrates our values and commitment to safety for our staff, patients, visitors, and community, said James Hazlett, Chief Nursing Officer of Suburban Community Hospital. Thank you to all of our employees and medical staff for their loyalty and dedication in providing the safest and highest quality care to our patients and their families.

HAP is proud to recognize the hospital teams and leaders who demonstrated extraordinary work to protect patient safetyeven as they were strained by the COVID-19 pandemic and a historic health care workforce crisis, HAP President and CEO Andy Carter said. These talented teams exemplify the commitment that all health care professionals make to ensuring patients receive safe and high-quality care.

The 2022 Excellence in Patient Safety Recognition recipients are:

Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital

Geisinger St. Lukes Hospital

Holy Redeemer Hospital

Jefferson Abington Hospital

Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono

Penn Highlands Brookville

Penn Highlands Elk

Riddle Hospital

St Lukes Hospital Lehighton Campus

Lukes Hospital Allentown Campus

Lukes Hospital Easton Hospital

Lukes Hospital Monroe Campus

Lukes Hospital Sacred Heart Campus

Lukes University Hospital Bethlehem Campus

Lukes Hospital Anderson Campus

Suburban Community Hospital

UPMC Bedford

UPMC Somerset

Warren General Hospital

WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital

Westmoreland Hospital Excela Health

HAP is recognizing twenty-one hospitals this year based on their performance during 2021. HAP identifies top-performing hospitals using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions National Healthcare Safety Network. To be recognized, hospitals must perform better than the mean standardized infection ratio in three key measures: central line-associated bloodstream infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, and Clostridioides difficile infections.

Learn more about the Excellence in Patient Safety program online.

About HAP: HAP is a statewide membership services organization that represents 235 hospitals as well as the patients and communities they serve. Additional information about HAP is available online.

About Suburban Community Hospital: Suburban Community Hospital is a not-for-profit, acute care hospital, and a member of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity. For over 65 years, Suburban Community Hospital has been delivering quality healthcare to Montgomery County and the surrounding region. Suburban Community Hospital, originally named Riverview Hospital, opened in 1944. Chartered at 740 Sandy Street in Norristown, PA, Riverview Osteopathic Hospital would provide medical and surgical services to the sick, afflicted, and injured, and would educate persons in the care and nursing. As part of Prime Healthcare Services, headquartered in Ontario, California, Suburban Community Hospital is focused on becoming one of the leaders in technology.

Prime Healthcare is an award-winning hospital management company operating 45 acute care hospitals in 14 states, including Roxborough Memorial Hospital in Philadelphia, Lower Bucks Hospital in Bucks County, and Suburban Community Hospital in Montgomery County.

About Prime Healthcare and Prime Healthcare Foundation: Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nations leading health systems with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. Its hospitals have been named among the nations 100 Top Hospitals 58 times and have received more Patient Safety Excellence Awards from Healthgrades than any other health system in the past six years. To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com

###