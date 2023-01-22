Hong Kong – Principal Officials of HKSAR Government visit grass-roots families in Eastern District for distribution of Chinese New Year blessing bags (with photos/video)

Principal Officials of HKSAR Government visit grass-roots families in Eastern District for distribution of Chinese New Year blessing bags (with photos/video) ******************************************************************************************



The Chinese New Year Home Visit Programme co-ordinated by the Home Affairs Department commenced today (January 21). The Principal Officials (POs) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government will pay visits to grass-roots families in different Districts for three consecutive days (January 21 to 23) during the Chinese New Year to distribute blessing bags in celebration of the Chinese New Year.

The Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki, and the Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Cheuk Wing-hing, together with a number of POs visited the Eastern District today.

Accompanied by the District Officer (Eastern), Mr Simon Chan, Mr Chan, together with the Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, Mr Erick Tsang Kwok-wai, and the Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Mr Chris Sun, visited an elderly singleton and the elderly doubletons living in Healthy Village, North Point. The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Kevin Yeung, the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Mr Algernon Yau, and the Secretary for the Civil Service, Mrs Ingrid Yeung, also visited the elderlies living in Heathy Village.

Mr Cheuk, together with the Secretary for Security, Mr Tang Ping-keung, and the Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Mr Lam Sai-hung, also visited an elderly singleton and the grass-root family living in Oi Tung Estate, Sau Kei Wan.



The POs visited the elderlies and grass-roots families during the festival and chatted with them to understand their daily needs. Chinese New Year blessing bags were distributed to the families with an aim to deliver the HKSAR Government’s seasonal greetings and celebrate the festive joy with citizens.



The POs of the Government will continue to visit grass-roots families on January 22 and 23 to extend warm regards in celebration of the festival.