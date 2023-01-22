Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris Celebrates the Season of Love with Wonderfully Romantic Experiences

From Michelin-starred, gourmet dinners to Spa treatments to pamper loved ones, guests can indulge in memorable experiences in the City of Love

Paris, France – WEBWIRE – Friday, January 20, 2023

To celebrate love, Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris is offering several romantic experiences to excite and delight loved ones during the most romantic time of year. Celebrated artistic director Jeff Leatham has created a magically romantic setting in the lobby, with stunning floral arrangements with showstopping designs. Elegant, wild and romantic, the centrepieces are veritable works of art, featuring exuberant displays of fresh blooms in rich vibrant shades symbolising love and passion.

At the Hotels three Michelin-starred restaurants, the chefs have crafted special menus to celebrate the most romantic day of year. At three Michelin-starred Le Cinq, Chef Christian Le Squer has put together an exquisite menu perfect for an exceptionally romantic rendez-vous. Elegant and contemporary, Le Squers cuisine makes the most of top-quality ingredients by bringing out true flavours, combining the chefs Breton roots and his love for the City of Lights. Chef Le Squer has consistently excelled over the years, and now celebrates his 20th year with a three-Michelin-star rating, making him part of a tight-knit group of chefs considered the very best in their field. His specially crafted Valentines Day Menu features the likes of truffled lobster mousseline and veal viennoise with mature royal oscietra caviar. The ten-course dinner is served in the majestic dining room of Le Cinq, with dishes paired with a selection of some of the worlds finest wines selected by Eric Beaumard, ranked second best sommelier in the world. A fabulous chocolate trolley provides a fitting end to a decadent meal.

At chic and trendy Le George, awarded with one Michelin star, Chef Simone Zanoni has crafted a menu that celebrates love and la dolce vita, with the likes of braised black angus ravioli with 50-year aged balsamic vinegar; and roasted turbot, aubergine caviar, basil and truffle vinaigrette. Not to be missed is O Sole Mio, the chefs specially crafted pasta dish named after Pavarottis famous love song. Sprinkled with black truffle shavings and with a succulent guinea fowl filling, these exquisite ravioli melt in the mouth. Sommelier Francesco Cosci has paired each dish with a fabulous selection of wines from the George Vs impressive wine cellar, home to more than 50,000 bottles, with a unique collection of fine classical wines from some of the worlds most prized wine-producing regions, including Frances Burgundy and Bordeaux, and Italys Piedmont and Tuscany regions.

At Michelin-starred restaurant LOrangerie, Chef Alan Taudon has crafted a selection of delicate, inventive dishes such as poached scallops served in broth with iodine pearls; and boiled turbot fillet on the bone with black truffle concentrate. Taudon takes a bold, forward-looking approach to sustainability and healthy eating, with a strong emphasis on fish and plant-based dishes. Bursting with creativity and contemporary flavours, his delicate, subtle creations are prepared using innovative cooking techniques that encourage healthy eating.

Offering a warm and cosy setting, Le Bar is the perfect place to end the evening. Experienced mixologists shake up classic cocktails including Bellinis and Negronis alongside inventive drinks that make the most of seasonal ingredients. Le Bar glows with a romantic atmosphere, with its chic, intimate ambience and timeless elegance.

To make Valentines Day extra special, guests can surprise their loved one with a personalised gift. At the luxurious Spa, love birds can relax and unwind with a relaxing couples massage, the Spas signature Ritual of Lifetreatment by French natural beauty and skincare brand Olivier Claire. Designed to purify the skin, this facial and body treatment uses native cells and sea fennel to reoxygenate and boost cell regeneration, leaving the skin feeling soft and smooth. The ritual takes a holistic approach to wellness, soothing the soul, strengthening the body, and enhancing overall wellness.

Guests wishing to spoil their loved ones with a romantic gastronomic offering can opt for a Tea-Time voucher, featuring an exquisite afternoon tea crafted by Pastry Chef Michael Bartocetti. Renowned locally as one of the best afternoon teas in town, this culinary experience makes for the perfect break after a busy days shopping in the capital. Its also the perfect occasion to enjoy a quiet afternoon treat with a glass of Champagne and delectable sweet delights alongside savoury bites crafted by Michelin-starred chef Alan Taudon.

Valentines Day Experiences at Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris

Valentines Day Experience by Chef Christian Le Squer, Le Cinq

February 14, 2023 dinner EUR 950

Reservations: +33 1 49 52 71 54 or lecinq.par@fourseasons.com

Valentines Day Menu by Chef Simone Zanoni, Le George

February 14, 2023 dinner EUR 380

Reservations: +33 1 49 52 72 09 or le.george@fourseasons.com

Valentines Day Menu by Chef Alan Taudon, LOrangerie

February 14, 2023 dinner EUR 380

Reservations: +33 1 49 52 70 06 or l.orangerie@fourseasons.com

Gift Vouchers