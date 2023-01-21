Squickmon’s Engineering and Automation Introduces New Industrial Sander for Finishing CNC Plasma Cut Parts

Phoenix, AZ-based leader in CNC plasma table engineering and design to include new industrial wide-belt sander in their inventory of tools to aid manufacturing clients in finishing projects cut using laser or CNC plasma cutters.

Over the past five years, Squickmon’s Engineering and Automation has developed a reputation for providing clients with the best warranties on some of the most cost-effective CNC plasma cutting tables and systems. Knowing that for many of their clients, plasma cutting is only one step in their manufacturing process, Squickmon’s continues to expand its inventory. Adding the Pulse 3660 wide belt sander to their lineup will give clients an excellent tool for cleaning up edges cut with lasers or plasma cutters.

The owner and founder of Squickmon’s Engineering and Automation, Simon Patterson, has over 20 years of experience in manufacturing and fabrication. His experience taught him what it takes to create a quality product — the right tools. Through his company, he strives to provide customers with tools that combine high quality with low initial and maintenance costs. The new Pulse 3660 fits Squickmon’s standard for high performance at the right price point for business owners.

“When I founded the company, we started with a single line of CNC plasma cutting tables that we knew were great,” remarked Patterson. “Since then, we have added several CNC plasma cutting systems priced right, have universal parts, and are easily upgradeable. Now, we are branching out and offering another great tool to help clients complete their plasma cutting projects.”

For industrial manufacturers, a wide-belt sander is a vital tool. They use sanders, such as the Pulse 3660, for ​​deburring, grinding, removing dross, and polishing the grain of metal pieces cut by lasers or plasma cutters. The specific features of the Pulse 3660 include:

36-inch wide sanding area, which uses 37-inch by 60-inch abrasive belts

Variable speed conveyor belt (5-25 fpm) and adjustable platform height (max 5-inch)

Digital touchscreen controller with a simple user interface

DRO (digital read-out) for conveyor platform position and adjustment

Dust collection system ready

Pneumatic abrasive tensioning

Air-operated disc brake

Electronic abrasive belt tracking

Cam adjustable contact drum

Heavy-duty welded frame

“We are excited to show our clients what the Pulse 3660 can do for them,” said Patterson. “Its unique combination of quality construction and features make it a great choice for anyone using a CNC plasma cutting machine.”

To learn more about the Pulse 3660 wide belt sander or Squickmon’s Engineering and Automation’s inventory of plasma cutters and tables, call (877) 916-7477 or visit www.squickmons.com.

About Squickmons Engineering & Automation

Squickmon’s Engineering & Automation specializes in fabrication, manufacturing, engineering, and innovation of industrial equipment. They are known for manufacturing robotics and Automation equipment.