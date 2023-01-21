Holy Cow Foods to Change Name to NextGen Food Robotics

By: Holy Cow Foods Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – Jan. 19, 2023 – PRLog — Vancouver, British Columbia, January 19, 2022 – Holy Cow Foods Inc. (NEO: HOLY; OTC Pink: HCWFF; Frankfurt: Z34) (“Holy Cow” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that, subject to acceptance from the NEO Exchange, it intends to change its name to “NextGen Food Robotics Corp.”. The stock symbol under which the Company’s shares trade will also change to “NGRB”. In accordance with the Company’s articles, the name and symbol change was approved by resolution of the Company’s board of directors. No action will be required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name or symbol change.

The Company’s shares are expected to begin trading under the new name and new symbol at market open on or around January 25, 2023.

The Company is a food manufacturing company that develops, co-packs and manufactures foods using automated machines. The Company has acquired a suite of fully automated machines that will, once operational, have a rated capacity of approximately 20 litres / minute (soups and sauces), 50 units / minute (dumplings) and 200 units / minute (patties). The machines are currently being commissioned and are expected to be operational within the next sixty days. The Company’s pivot towards relying on automated machinery was intended to better serve its clients’ food co-packing and manufacturing needs and keep up with the Company’s competitors in the food production industry. The Company expects to formally secure a number of production and packaging contracts as soon as its new machines are operational. The Company’s new name will better reflect this operational focus.

The Company will continue to use the name ‘Holy Cow Foods’ in connection with certain of the Company’s offerings.

