easyJet launches its Pay Day Sale early

easyJet, Europes leading airline, has launched its Pay Day Sale early this year offering 250,000 seats under 30, with some fares available from as little as 15.99*.

Discounted fares can now be snapped up on hundreds of thousands of easyJet flights from the UK departing between 1 February 2023 and 30 September 2023, to over 120 destinations across easyJets network spanning Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East, providing customers with the opportunity to book a last-minute winter getaway, a February Half Term break or book early to grab a great-value summer holiday deal.

easyJets Pay Day sale comes following the launch of 11 new routes from the UK to some of Europes most popular holiday destinations including the Mediterranean islands of Santorini, Crete and Corsica, Lisbon in Portugal Ancona and Naples in Italy as well as Izmir and Antalya in Turkey. Brits will also be able to grab great value fares to some of their favourite holiday destinations, including Tenerife, Faro, Lanzarote, Mallorca, and Fuerteventura.

The discounted seats are available to book from today, Wednesday 18 January 2023, until 23:00 on Thursday 2 February 2023 at easyJet.com or via the mobile app.

Great value seats are now available from just 15.99* across hundreds of thousands of flights, including:

London Gatwick to Venice, Grenoble, and Valencia from 15.99* and to Dalaman, Palma, Innsbruck and Tenerife from 22.99*

London Luton to Geneva, Turin, and Lisbon from 15.99* and Agadir, Faro, Palma and Tenerife from 22.99*

Bristol to Basel and Turin from 15.99 and to Faro, Fuerteventura and Tenerife from 22.99*

Manchester to Bordeaux, Basel, and Porto from 15.99* Faro, Palma and Tenerife from 22.99*

Liverpool to Belfast and Jersey from 16.49* and to Amsterdam from 17.99* and to Alicante, Faro and Majorca from 22.99*

Edinburgh to Geneva, Lyon and Grenoble from 15.99 and to Copenhagen, Paris and Alicante from 22.99*

Glasgow to Geneva from 15.99* and to Agadir, Alicante, and Jersey from 22.99*

Belfast to Liverpool and Edinburgh from 16.49* and to Corfu and Gran Canaria from 22.99*

Ali Gayward, easyJets UK Country Manager, said:

We are delighted to be launching our Pay Day sale today, providing our customers in the UK with an opportunity to book early and take advantage of some amazing great value fares on hundreds of thousands of seats across our unrivalled short-haul network.

With even more new routes on sale for this summer and hundreds of fantastic destinations across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East to choose from, now is a great time to book with easyJet and we look forward to taking even more of our customers away in 2023.

Travellers looking for destination inspiration can head to easyJets Low Fare Finder at easyJet.com, where they will be able to search for the lowest fares available across the airlines entire network from the UK, all in one place, making it easier than ever for customers to book their next trip.

easyJet serves 19 UK airports, offering over 476 routes to over 133 destinations from the UK to Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. To discover more about easyJets UK network and to book, visit easyJet.com. For further information, please contact the easyJet Press Office on 01582 525252, log onto www.easyJet.com or follow @easyJet_Press

