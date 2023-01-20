AirAsia ushers in the Chinese New Year with 100% load for its special extra flight at fixed low fares

SEPANG – WEBWIRE – Friday, January 20, 2023

AirAsia is ushering in the Chinese New Year with a 100% load for its special extra flights at fixed low fares departing Kuala Lumpur for Kuching at 12.10 am today.

Guests were celebrated with a fanfare at klia2 and the flight was sent off by YB Anthony Loke, Minister of Transport Malaysia and Riad Asmat, CEO of AirAsia Malaysia.

Minister of Transport YB Anthony Loke said: Sending off excited guests to see their loved ones today is indeed a wonderful way to welcome the Chinese New Year. Another round of congratulations and applause are in order for the AirAsia team for its dedication towards making these flights a reality and for its unwavering support for the governments initiative to ensure fares are low and affordable during festive periods. In spite of the challenges faced in the last few years, AirAsia has proven itself to be a peoples airline, putting the needs of its guests first as it gradually resumes its operations.

I look forward to seeing more of such initiatives from AirAsia for the next festive seasons, and implore other industry players to follow suit.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO, Riad Asmat said: People are always at the heart of everything we do and it is truly our mission to enable affordable connectivity for our guests, especially during this special time when many are yearning to balik kampung in time for reunions. Moments like these are the reason why we strive so hard to make the travel dreams of many a possibility.

Whilst we are constrained by the challenges faced by many other airlines in the aviation industry as we emerge from the pandemic, AirAsia is nonetheless committed to ensuring that we continue to provide quality guest experience at affordable fares.

The special extra flights at fixed low fares are for 10 routes between Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru and East Malaysia, with 38 flights recording 100% load in the next coming weeks. In addition to 68 special extra flights at fixed low fares, AirAsia Malaysia (AK) also operates 314 flights weekly in conjunction with the festive season.

Guests travelling during the Chinese New Year period are advised to arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to their scheduled departure time (for domestic travel) to avoid congestion. Guests are also highly encouraged to self check-in using the airasia Super App, which is available as early as 14 days before the departure date and use the e-Boarding Pass to board the flight.

For guests with baggage to check-in, the Baggage Drop counters close 60 minutes before flight departure for all AirAsia and AirAsia X flights. As congestion is expected at the security scanning, baggage clearance and immigration checkpoints, it is best to complete baggage drop and proceed to the boarding gate as early as possible.

Each guest (except infants) is only allowed ONE piece of cabin baggage AND one laptop bag or handbag or small bag on-board. The total permitted weight for two pieces of unchecked baggage must not weigh more than 7kg in total. All guests are encouraged to pre-book sufficient baggage weight for more savings.

Guests with a group booking, reduced mobility or with special needs should allocate more time to clear all travel formalities. Allstars will be available at the airport to assist all guests with their travelling needs and to ensure a pleasant journey for everyone throughout the festive period.