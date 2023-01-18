Celebrity Award Event luxury celebrity gift suite will take place at Petersen Automotive Museum

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – Jan. 14, 2023 – PRLog — Secret Room Events honoring the 2023 Celebrity Pre-Grammy Award Nominees Style Lounge

Date: Friday February 3rd 2023 ‘one day only’

Time: 11am – 5pm

Secret Room Events (https://www.secretroomevents.com/) is proud to sponsor this year’s event. Guests lucky enough to score an invite to experience this lavish event at the Petersen Museum with so many amazing brands.

amazing co-sponsors this year are the following: Lifeboost Coffee , Retuned Jewelry , & SJW Cosmetics LLC

Also on hand, Beverly Hills Tennis Academy (https://beverlyhillstennisacademy.com/) , will be giving free tennis gift certificates to the Secret Room Events Pre-Nominees and media lounge.

RASTA/taco/rita/ cantina will be serving Maragrita’s as well as BAO’JITO Rasta RIta Margaritas and Beverage Catering.

LuxeFair.com Magazine is an Affluent Lifestyle Guide in Los Angeles.

The following sponsors will be on hand to gift their amazing brands:

SJW Cosmetics LLC

Lifeboost Coffee

Retuned Jewelry

coop & spree

Afi Briant

Phantomasy

Outtergoddess

EPICO DESIGNS

5 Circle skin care

Freestyle photo & Imaging supplies

Skin Prophecy / Pet Prophecy

Anecdote Naturals

Upleatherdesigns

Be A Heart

HOMME products

Peach X Pearl Co.

Third eye buy Ethereal Aesthetics

Cheeterz club – Eyewear

Mikel Kristi skincare

Hidden Riches Men’s Skincare

Cakestry Cosmetics

Wrapped Clothing

The Beauty Assassin Cosmetics

RADAZZ Apparel

Candles by Adisa

Molly Bz Gourmet Cookies

Naté Hair Care

The De La Cruz Collection

Moss and palm

Smart Dog Ball

ForLove Bridal

When all guests leave, they will be given a huge bag filled with these wonderful items below from our gift bags sponsors, in Large SJW Cosmetics canvas bags

Pomp & Sass Turkish cotton towels

Brown books Publishing Group

The Couture Cushion Ltd

Blessed Hex candle company

Crisilyne

The Wandering Jewel

The Pearl Ladie

Mochidoki, Premium Mochi Ice cream

Lavender And Water

Historically modern Designs

Of the Earth creations

Build to blossom

DuxStyle

Boot Roxy

NH ALRABIAH

LAKOET

Armoured THREADS

Ancient Rituals Cosmetics

Global Teas, LLC

Honey play Box

Solistial Jewelry

JP Beautiful Jewels

J Chrishay . LLC

PackIt®

AQUA REE Inc

LUMIFY® redness reliever eye drops

STR8CRON CLOTHING APPAREL

Ink Defense

4U by Schells

Michel Leng -D & Co . International

GINA GANT PEARLS

Midnight Moon Moonshine

Ice cream papers

Waxaholic Body waxing. LLC

WW Galleria

Sipsafe drinking buddy

VAHDAM India

Tatiyana Collections

Sweet Grass Essentials

Warriorenics

Rinnovare skincare, LLC

Amazfit

Clayton golf

Quarbar

Jillian Leigh Jewelry

PoppinLove

Gold star laces

Kindred & crew by Erika Alexandra

ABOUT SECRET ROOM EVENTS:

Please contact Rita Branch rita(at)secretroomevents.com for more information.

Media Contact: Rita Branch, secret room events, rsvp(at)secretroomevents.com

