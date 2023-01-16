Author Jeremy Hill’s New Book, “The Adventures of Tobey the Tiger and Bubba the Bear: Tobey and Bubba Go to the Zoo,” is a Story About Two Friends Going to the Zoo

Jeremy Hill, a pastor and preacher, has completed his new book, “The Adventures of Tobey the Tiger and Bubba the Bear: Tobey and Bubba Go to the Zoo”: a story about two best friends, Tobey and Bubba and their day at the zoo.

Hill writes, “The Adventures of Tobey the Tiger and Bubba the Bear is about two friends who could not be more different if they tried. On this adventure, they end up going to a zoo and learning a lesson in how rules are made for our safety.”

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jeremy Hill’s new book follows two best friends on their day out. Tobey the tiger and Bubba the bear are two best friends that want to spend the day together. They decide to enjoy their time at the zoo. The friends are so different and want to do different activities at the zoo, but just getting to spend time together is the real fun.

The friends spend all day watching each other delight in their time at the zoo, as Hill writes, “Bubba, all the things I did you didn’t do. That’s okay, Tobey, I had fun watching you.” Tobey and Bubba learn that they can enjoy different things while enjoying each other’s company. Young readers will learn that it doesn’t matter if your friends are different, as long as there is love and kindness.

Readers can purchase “The Adventures of Tobey the Tiger and Bubba the Bear: Tobey and Bubba Go to the Zoo” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

