Driving Successful Lives Reports on Year-End Totals for Car Donations to Help Those in Need

The non-profit celebrates a successful year of car donations – helping to provide mobility to needing and deserving recipients

Driving Successful Lives recently reported on the success of the organization’s efforts to garner car donations that are used to help those with transportation issues and to fund aide to families and individuals by liquidating some of the vehicles. “We are happy to be able to announce that – thanks to the generosity of a growing number of donors, we ended the year 2022 on a very high note, with a new record number of car donations being set,” said a spokesperson for DSL.

“We have received car donations from across the country over the last year. Donors have visited our site at: https://drivingsuccessfullives.org/v-states and cheerfully offered up vehicles in various conditions – ranging from the basic junker to cars that are good-to-go and ready to be paid forward to a new needing and deserving owner.”

“We appreciate each and every one of the individuals that have donated their unused and unwanted vehicles to DSL to help us in our mission to help as many people as we can. We welcome anyone with a vehicle that they wish to donate to visit our site at: https://drivingsuccessfullives.org/v-states to connect with us. We will arrange for immediate pick-up of the vehicle & provide you with receipt for your taxes. We are a registered non-profit, and you can gain significant tax advantages with your donation.”

Visit: https://drivingsuccessfullives.org/v-states

About Driving Successful Lives

Driving Successful Lives’ mission is to facilitate car donations so that veterans, homeless families, children, those with addictions & other non-profits can benefit from fellow citizens giving-forward.

Every time a person gives to the charity of their choice it may also create a tax benefit for them. The money, the items, and the real property that they have donated to non-profit institutions throughout the tax year may be tax deductible which means that they could end up being the difference between a good tax return and a great tax return. Depending upon the kind of donation and the type of charity or foundation that they chose to donate to, the tax deduction it creates could be very helpful for reducing the amount taxes that they owe. Many successful and wealthy people state that at least to a certain degree, a part of whom they are and what they have become comes at least in part from the practice of giving. Contributing to charities can be a very convenient way to reduce taxes.

Visit: https://www.drivingsuccessfullives.com/