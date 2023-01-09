Walmart.com Will Soon Offer Enzolytics’s IPF Immune™ Nutritional Supplement

Walmart.com will soon offer to its consumers IPF Immune™, a nutritional supplement that supports the immune system.

“We are excited about Walmart.com carrying our IPF Immune™,” said Charles S. Cotropia, CEO of Enzolytics, Inc. “Walmart.com will be joining OneLavi.com as two of the first retailers that will sell our health supplement.

“We are expecting to announce even more retailers in the future,” he added. “The vitamin and nutritional supplement sector is gaining popularity every year. We think retailers will realize how good IPF Immune™ is and add it to their shelves.”

The Council for Responsible Nutrition, which publishes an annual survey on nutritional supplement usage in the U.S., said its initial data for 2022 shows the number of American consumers buying supplements has surpassed the 80 percent level for the first time.”

Mr. Cotropia said people are taking their health more seriously than ever before.

“Each generation seems to be more health conscious than their parents and grandparents,” he added.

Enzolytics IPF Immune™, which is gluten-free, is a nutritional supplement that is taken orally two consecutive days per week for eight consecutive weeks.

“Enzolytics IPF Immune™ helps support your immune system,” said Harry H. Zhabilov, Enzolytics’ Chief Scientific Officer. “We want to help people live longer, healthier, and happier lives.”

Enzolytics is a Texas-based biotechnology company committed to developing effective and affordable therapeutics for treating infectious diseases.

“We are working on a variety of therapies that we hope will benefit people,” Mr. Zhabilov said. “IPF Immune™ is a nutritional supplement that people can take for added protection.”

To purchase IPF Immune™, visit OneLavi.com.

About Enzolytics, Inc.

Enzolytics Inc. is a Texas-based biotechnology company that focuses on therapeutics to treat numerous human health medical conditions. In addition to Enzolytics IPF Immune™, which will be on the U.S. market soon, the Company is developing other therapeutics for treating multiple infectious diseases.