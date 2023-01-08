“Label Free: To Live Your Best Life, Live Label Free” Now Nationally Syndicated on KCAA #1 NBC Affiliate News/Talk Radio

Her journey started in 2019 after an attempt to be a famous fashion designer and skin care expert. Designing 3 collections of high-quality pieces and never getting the success she desired or needed to keep the brand going she ended her fashion career with a bang. Deanna Kuempel organized a large runway event against human trafficking in Chicago, IL at the renowned Stan mansion. As a survivor of human trafficking herself, it was her mission to raise awareness. She raised $30,000 and had 300 people attend. Deanna went above & beyond producing a red carpet, first class event as she said goodbye to being a designer.

That wasn’t it for Deanna. She was looking for her next venture. After a week after the event she received a random email on how to start a podcast. After many funny conversations with her friends & family she landed on “Label Free: To Live Your Best Life, Live Label Free” with best friend Jules B. Deanna said to a family member; “I don’t know who the F*&$ I think I am but I’m going to start a podcast.” And a podcast she started. From 2019 to now Deanna has released over 350 episodes, over 300 5-star reviews, 5000+ subscribers on YouTube, 20,000 contacts in her email list +She’s connected with many celebrity type/multi-millionaire guests. Deanna has still remained humbled and motivated about spreading her message.

In 2022 Deanna lost her last corporate job allowing her to focus strictly on growing and spreading the message of her podcast. Her journey has opened up many opportunities of becoming Head Coach/Founding Partner of Female Podcasters Network and now an On-Air Personality on a nationally syndicated radio station with an over 5 million reach. Deanna has bigger plans and intends on growing her reach far & wide spreading a message of hope, love, compassion, and inspiration. Deanna leaves us with this; “I’m super excited for this next chapter and all the opportunities it will bring my team, my guests and myself. I’ve spent a lifetime healing myself from harmful labels that held me back. Now I celebrate those stories with my guests on how they broke free of those limiting beliefs and living dynamically on their own terms.”