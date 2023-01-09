“YourEnergyGuy” – The Solar Energy Solutions Expert!

~As the world shifts focus to more sustainable and renewable energy “YourEnergyGuy” (Augustus Ajaonu), puts the focus on Solar and the benefits that accompany it!

Spending the last couple of years helping homeowners and their families save on their energy costs and save with ZERO DOWN, Augustus has been able to help families and homeowners take ownership of their energy.

With the rising costs of Electric and the power outages inevitably hurting consumers, many have been able to see the essence of solar. This includes the fact that costs are fixed and greatly cheaper than utility company billings. It is also credible to note that Solar energy systems up your property value significantly because solar is seen as a home improvement.

With the introduction of “ The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (“IRA”)”, signed into law by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16, significant investment by the federal government in renewable energy was made and related technologies which provides welcome relief to developers and home owners for renewable energy projects. It also helps to transition to Solar as the Federal government’s grant covers 30% on the cost of the system.

With YourEnergyGuy’s assurance, there is warranty on all system installations carried out by him, including roof and labor.

