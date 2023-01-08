In Her Book, “Not So Politically Correct,” Martha Howald Tells a Series of Comedic Stories About Her Life

WEBWIRE – Sunday, January 8, 2023

Political correctness adhere to the idea that words and actions that can offend political sensibilities in racial or sexual contexts should be avoided. It hasnt always been the case, though.

Martha Howald amuses her readers in Not So Politically Correct: A Collection of Laughs, Inspirations, Favorite E-mails, and Great Stories with amusing tales that might make them want to schedule a date with nostalgia.

Unconventional memoir Not So Politically Correct transports readers to the more carefree era of the 1930s and 1940s. Martha describes herself as a terrific farmhand when she was seven years old, complete with red boots and a pitchfork. She was always willing to assist, and she gladly loaded the manure spreader. She also talks about personal experiences that strengthened her faith, such as a miracle in which she and her husband adopted a girl and then had their own son and daughter despite having lost all hope of getting pregnant.

This book will be fairly enjoyable for those who are not overly concerned with political correctness and who are not repulsed by extreme, fundamentalist Christian beliefs.

The way Martha writes is similar to how life develops: as a series of unrelated events. She draws on her 64-year marriage to Frank, her high school love, as well as other life events. One can almost smell the clean country air as they read about the Ohio fields where she was raised and spent her early married years.

Through these pages, her laughter at funny memories is almost apparent, inviting readers to join in. Her wonder at inspiring events spreads like wildfire. She compiles witty retorts and blonde jokes, which she kindly provides here. Her writing is easy to read and entertaining due to its open-hearted simplicity and rustic wholesomeness.

Although the book may not be everyones cup of tea, it is a fun read with humor, inspiration, and nostalgia.

Not So Politically Correct: A Collection of Laughs, Inspirations, Favorite E-mails, and Great Stories

Author: Martha Howald

Publisher: Your Online Publicist

Published Date: May 2022

Book Genre: Biography, Autobiography, Memoir

About the Author

Martha Howald was born in 1934 in Radnor, Ohio. A farmers daughter and a farmers wife, she worked as a legal secretary. She lived in Cocoa and Meritt Island before moving to Jacksonville, Florida. Her proudest accomplishments are her marriage of sixty-four years to her husband, Frank; her three children; eleven grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren. Shes a Christian and loves the Lord and His people.