Venita Vance’s (aka Broad Book Basics) Book was Featured at NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and ReadersMagnet Book Confab

Dallas, TX – WEBWIRE – Sunday, January 8, 2023

Venita Vances (also known as Broad Book Basics) book display fascinated book lovers at the NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show and the ReadersMagnet Book Confab.

ReadersMagnet gracefully displayed the nonfiction self-care book, My Emotional Self: A Guide to Emotional Self Care by Venita Vance (aka Broad Book Basics) at the New York Library Association 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show on November 34, 2022, at the Saratoga Springs City Center at 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, and at the ReadersMagnet Book Confab on October 2830, 2022, at 72 Warren St., Tribeca.

In My Emotional Self: A Guide to Emotional Self Care, the author explains that emotional self-care relies on two main pillars: self-compassion and self-understanding. Care for the mentally ill should be given equal weight to physical health for a number of reasons, including the fact that it can extend peoples lifespans.

Self-care is important, so one has to make time for it even if life is crazy busy, and one feels completely overwhelmed. In order to maintain health and happiness, self-care involves prioritizing ones own needs at ones own pace. Warnings can be ignored or blocked out in some cases due to the use of prescription or over-the-counter medicines or other negative habits.

This book describes what happens to a persons body when they ignore it for long enough. Restoring a sense of equilibrium in the body calls for undivided attention.

Get enlightened and have a good read of Venita Vances (aka Broad Book Basics) My Emotional Self: A Guide to Emotional Self Care by ordering a copy on Amazon. Also, check out her travel blogs on her website at https://travelingventures.com/.

My Emotional Self: A Guide to Emotional Self Care

Author | Venita Vance

Genre | Nonfiction, Self-Care

Publisher | Broad Book Basics

Published date | August 15, 2022

Author

Venita Vance currently resides in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, area but is originally from Saint Paul, Minnesota. Her focus is on books for women and children. She has created a childrens picture book, multiple childrens coloring books, a couple of journals, and, most recently, three non-fiction self-care books. All books are on Amazon listed under her name or her pseudonym name of Broad Book Basics.

Venitas three self-care books were launched about two weeks ago, so they do not have any reviews at this time, but she is offering free eBooks to read for five days, starting August 29thSeptember 2nd.

Along with the release of her three books, one of them, My Emotional Self, has been selected to be promoted in New York at the Tribeca Book Festival in Lower Manhattan, New York, on October 28th to 30th, and at the New York Library Association Book Festival in Saratoga, New York, on November 3rd to 4th. She will appear at both festivals.