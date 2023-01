Hong Kong – 2023 Village Representative Election: Resident Representative Election turnout rates (as at 7pm)

2023 Village Representative Election: Resident Representative Election turnout rates (as at 7pm) ******************************************************************************************



Polling for the 2023 Village Representative Election began at noon today (January 8). Turnout rates for the Resident Representative (ReR) Election are set out below according to the respective Rural Committees (as at 7pm):



Islands

Lamma Island (North) Rural Committee

(Sha Po, Tai Wan San Tsuen)

Turnout rate: 58.09%



Islands

South Lantao Rural Committee

(Ham Tin, Pui O Lo Uk Tsuen, Pui O Lo Wai, Shui Hau)

Turnout rate: 72.49%



Islands

Tai O Rural Committee

(Kat Hing Back Street, Shek Tsai Po (West))

Turnout rate: 66.95%



Islands

Tung Chung Rural Committee

(Mok Ka)

Turnout rate: 75%



North

Fanling District Rural Committee

(Fan Leng Lau, Hok Tau Wai, Kan Tau Tsuen, Leng Tsai, Leng Tsui, Lung Yeuk Tau, Ma Niu Shui San Tsuen, Ma Wat Tsuen, Siu Hang San Tsuen, Tong Hang (Lower), Tong Hang (Upper), Tsz Tong Tsuen)

Turnout rate: 56.38%



North

Sha Tau Kok District Rural Committee

(Au Ha, Lin Ma Hang, Ma Tseuk Leng Ha, San Tsuen, Sha Tau Kok Market (West Lower), Wang Shan Keuk, Wu Kau Tang)

Turnout rate: 62.14%



North

Sheung Shui District Rural Committee

(Kai Leng, Kwu Tung (South), Ping Kong, Tai Tau Leng, Tsiu Keng)

Turnout rate: 55.65%



North

Ta Kwu Ling District Rural Committee

(Chuk Yuen, Ha Shan Kai Wat, Lo Wu, Muk Wu, Tong Fong, Tsung Yuen Ha)

Turnout rate: 66.35%



Sai Kung

Hang Hau Rural Committee

(Po Toi O)

Turnout rate: 49.28%



Sai Kung

Sai Kung Rural Committee

(Kau Sai San Tsuen, Man Yee Wan New Village, Nam Wai, Pak Sha Wan, Sha Kok Mei, Tai Mong Tsai)

Turnout rate: 58.96%



Sha Tin

Sha Tin Rural Committee

(Ha Wo Che, Pai Tau, Sha Tin Tau and Lee Uk)

Turnout rate: 52.52%



Tai Po

Sai Kung North Rural Committee

(Hoi Ha)

Turnout rate: 41.18%



Tai Po

Tai Po Rural Committee

(Nam Hang, Po Sam Pai, San Tsuen (Lam Tsuen), Shek Kwu Lung, Sheung Wun Yiu, Shui Wo, Tai Hang, Tai Po Tau Shui Wai, Wai Tau Tsuen)

Turnout rate: 60.78%



Tsuen Wan

Tsuen Wan Rural Committee

(Yeung Uk)

Turnout rate: 69.23%



Tuen Mun

Tuen Mun Rural Committee

(Nai Wai, So Kwun Wat, Tseng Tau Tsuen (Middle and Lower), Tseng Tau Tsuen (Upper))

Turnout rate: 56.50%



Yuen Long

Ha Tsuen Rural Committee

(Ha Pak Nai Tsuen, Pak Nai Tsuen, San Uk Tsuen, San Wai, Tseung Kong Wai)

Turnout rate: 73.88%



Yuen Long

Pat Heung Rural Committee

(Cheung Po Tsuen, Sheung Che Tsuen, Yuen Kong San Tsuen, Yuen Kong Tsuen)

Turnout rate: 55.85%



Yuen Long

Ping Shan Heung Rural Committee

(Fung Chi Tsuen, Hung Uk Tsuen, Ng Uk Tsuen, Sha Kong Wai, Shan Ha Tsuen, Shui Pin Tsuen, Tan Kwai Tsuen)

Turnout rate: 61.69%



Yuen Long

San Tin Rural Committee

(Chau Tau, Chuk Yuen, Fan Tin San Yi Cho, Ha Wan Tsuen, Pun Uk Tsuen, San Wai (I), San Wai (II), Wai Tsai, Wing Ping Tsuen, Wo Sang Wai, Yau Tam Mei (I))

Turnout rate: 62.99%



Yuen Long

Shap Pat Heung Rural Committee

(Choi Uk Tsuen, Kong Tau, Muk Kiu Tau, Pak Sha, Shung Ching San Tsuen (II), Tai Kei Leng (I), Tai Kei Leng (II), Tung Tau Tsuen, Wong Nai Tun, Ying Lung Wai)

Turnout rate: 66.33%



Total turnout rate: 60.96%