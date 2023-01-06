Lessons Learned From an Unexpected Source

Atlanta – WEBWIRE – Thursday, January 5, 2023

A dog is a mans best friend and a childs best teacher. Join Mary Lee as she shares her very own insight into the world of canines through her book Island Dog Booksthe joys, the struggles, and how to make the most of your furry friend. This is the perfect gift for teachers and parents who want to start teaching their children right from babyhood. The book has a great message since every child must learn how to make friends. Children will love to read about the positive influence of books like this. With beautiful illustrations, the book is easy for children to understand and reflect on their own experiences as well as the thoughts of others.

The book gives children opportunities to engage in thoughtful discussions about topics such as food, friendship, and time. The book not only allows children to reflect on their own experiences as well as the thoughts of others, but it can also serve as an important part of their mental development.

Island Dog Books

Written by | Mary Lee

Kindle | $2.99

Paperback | $11.33

Let the children have fun while learning about dogs in Island Dog Books on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and GoToPublish. In it, author Mary Lee shares her own experiences as well as lessons from others who have interacted with the same circumstances.

About the Author

Mary Lee is a multidisciplinary artist with a passion for art and education. She studied at the Corcoran School of Art in Washington, D.C., as well as in Switzerland and Greece, where her contemporary art has received international acclaim.

Her professional career began in New York City working for George Caspari Inc. and Cranes Paper Company where she developed her signature style of colourful artwork that reflects her passion for promoting equality through art.