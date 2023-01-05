Sam Applegrad’s Giving Initiative Provides Housing For Homeless Families

Sam Applegrad, CEO of YMY Acquisitions, has always been a strong advocate for giving back to the community. He is excited to be able to use his new building as a way to help those in need. “I am grateful to have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of these families,” said Applegrad. “Providing safe and stable housing is a crucial step towards building a better future for those who are struggling.”

The HPD Division of Housing Opportunity and Program Services will be overseeing the allocation of the apartments to eligible families in need. “We are grateful to YMY Acquisitions and Sam Applegrad for their partnership and commitment to helping those in need,” said a representative from the HPD Division of Housing Opportunity and Program Services. “This initiative will have a lasting impact on the families who are able to benefit from it.”

YMY Acquisitions is excited to be able to make a positive impact on the community through this initiative.

