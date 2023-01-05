GM Canada Sales Increase 42% in Q4, and 5% for 2022

OSHAWA, Ont. – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealers delivered228,003 vehicles in 2022, including 55,724 vehicles in the fourth quarter, up 5 per cent and 42 per cent, respectively.

Our sales demonstrate the teams success increasing vehicle availability to meet strong customer demand, said Sandor Piszar, vice president, sales, service and marketing, GM Canada. As a result of those efforts, as well as working closely with our GM Canada dealers, we grew retail sales by 31 per cent this quarter, compared to Q4 2021 and more than doubled our commercial fleet sales for the calendar year. We expect to see that momentum accelerate in 2023 as we continue to rebuild dealer inventories and launch new EV and ICE vehicles across our portfolio.

2022 Sales Highlights

Based on strong Q4 sales, GM Canada is on track to account for 14.5 per cent of the Canadian market, up 1.8 points over 2021

GM Canada continues to lead in fullsize SUV sales, with a total of 19,842 sales for Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Yukon and Yukon XL, and Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV

GM Canada is on track to lead the market in heavy-duty truck sales, with a total of36,143 sales for Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD in 2022

Chevrolet posted the brands best year ever for the all-electric Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV, with6,372 total sales

Cadillac total sales increased 15 per cent as the brand delivered record retail sales for the third consecutive year

2023 New Product Launches

In 2023, GM Canada will introduce significant EV and ICE vehicle launches across GMs most popular segments.

For EVs, Canadian shipments for the CadillacLYRIQhave already begun, with the first customer deliveries expected in January. Also launching next year are the ChevroletEquinox EV, ChevroletBlazer EV, ChevroletSilverado EV, GMCSierra EV, and GMCHUMMER SUV EV.

For internal-combustion vehicles, in 2023 GM Canada will launch the all-new ChevroletTrax, the all-new ChevroletColoradoand GMCCanyon, and the updated ChevroletSilverado HDand GMCSierra HD.

