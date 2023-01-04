The Quantum Muse Artist Pushes The Boundaries Of The Human Expression, With AI Technology

Cynthia Pinot Dinelli, AKA The Quantum Muse, Sees The Next Frontier In The Artistic Community, And It Is Very Integrated In Technology. ​

AUSTIN, Texas – Jan. 2, 2023 – PRLog — The Quantum Muse, Cynthia Pinot Dinelli is an American artist, jewelry designer, and product photographer. Cynthia started drawing at young age, and was a lead photographer at a professional photography studio at age 22 with Kodak in Austin Texas.

Cynthia, A former American film and television actress-model worked in Hollywood for over 12 years, with directors like Brett Ratner, Bryan Spicer, Jon Cassar and James Wong. Cynthia has worked with Jackie Chan, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Chris Tucker, Jet Lee and Tom Arnold and Jennifer Garner. Pinot has appeared in the television series Alias and featured on the first season of 24 with Kiefer Sutherland.Anne Bancroft was Cynthia’s Mentor in early 2001-2002.

Cynthia creates artworks that use a variety of media and techniques – drawing, sculpture, photography, and generative AI and programmed computer-based interaction. Cynthia was diagnosed with Synesthesia in two forms: Chromesthesia, and Spatial Sequence Synesthesia at age eight.

Inspired by the Dutch masters and pointillism artists from the 1800’s comic book era, Cynthia now plays with traditional photography and illustrations, combining that with contemporary digital tools to push the velocity and boundaries of the human expression.

​Cynthia having a close relationship with her brother, an engineer who has worked on such projects involving OAK RIDGE NATIONAL LABORATORY, [Frontier, the supercomputer that broke the exascale barrier.” That was the introduction by Oak Ridge National Laboratory- at a small, public event on August 17 to officially dedicate the supercomputer, which in May became the first system (https://www.hpcwire.com/ 2022/05/30/the- final-frontier- us-…) to achieve over 1.0 exaflops of 64-bit performance on the HPL benchmark, which determines system rankings on the prestigious, semi-annual Top500 list. The unveiling was a crowning achievement for ORNL and the U.S. Department of Energy.], Cynthia sees the next frontier of the artistic community, and it is very integrated with technology.

​“Information, time, technology is moving faster, and as artists it is our responsibility to humanity to continue to push the boundaries, communicate, document history through our eyes. We are on the precipice of something big, the next big artistic movement. We, cannot as a community, be afraid of technology. They are tools, that’s all. I already see my ai work being copied and to me that’s beautiful. It means I’ve inspired someone. I know why the geometry implemented has created the end result, I know why the pearls are where they are, and I know where the faces come from, AI will never wipe out the artist. There are pioneers, and then those that follow. We are soul, organic, and beautiful”

​This artistic provocateur describes her world as both magical and ethereal. She paints her mind with geometry, physics, music, color, her affinity, and deep connection to science & universe.

​An artistic visionary, somewhat elusive, Cynthia Pinot lends her quiet creative voice and powerhouse talent to the Texas artistic community.