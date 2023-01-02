When asked about this, “I came here in 1977, and I felt like by 1980 I had worked here long enough that I could buy and operate it as a nursery. The former owner sold it to me, and I worked for him. Over its lifetime, Zenith Holland Nursery has been through two World Wars, several pandemics, and a recession. People who live here or have just recently discovered Zenith Holland or have known it for years are filled with a sense of wonder and pride. It’s unique and incomparable to anything else in the area,” replied Lyn, the owner of Zenith Holland Nursery, the best Des Moines garden center.

He also continued, “Plants and flowers are something people are always drawn to, and it is a place that they can come and be inspired and bring a piece of it home with them. It is a cycle of perpetual growth.”

As the oldest Des Moines plant store, Zenith Holland Nursery specializes in providing quality plants such as hardy perennials and culinary herbs, colorful annuals, and more. This nursery consists of eleven greenhouses spread across approximately one acre of land.

The nursery is primarily a retail nursery open to the public year-round, offering a wide selection of plants. In addition to plants, they also provide gardening classes in Des Moines to help locals grow their own gardens and maintain them effectively, regardless of the weather.

“Large selection of beautiful plants, instructional classes, and a knowledgeable, friendly staff make this nursery a gem in Des Moines! Competitive prices. A must-visit before heading out to the box stores. Great gift shop too! So much to see,” commented Steve Crockett, one of their happy customers.

Established in 1907, Zenith Holland Nursery supplies a wide range of plant materials, perfect for any landscape, finished container plants and baskets.

Contact Name: Lyn Robinson

Address:

23260 Marine View Dr. S,

Des Moines, WA,

USA – 98198

Phone Number: +1 2068787002

