“Disabled Artist Showcase: Creating Our Spaces” Film Screening

Wabi Sabi Productions Inc, A 501 (c)3 will be producing a public virtual film screening of the short film “Disabled Artist Showcase:Creating Our Spaces” on Youtube Live.

The film directed by disabled award winning filmmaker Emmitt H Thrower features four disabled artists/activists. Vocalist/Lyricist James Ian and Director Dominick Evans both have the rare disease SMA (Spinal Muscle Atrophy). Dominick has multiple less visible disabilities as well as being part of the Trans community. Their music video created entitled “Spaces” which was sponsored by Genentech as part of their SMA My Way program won “music video of the year” at the 2022 Wavy Awards in NYC. James was the vocalist and songwriter of “Spaces” while Dominick Evans was the virtual director. James is a resident of Los Angeles and Dominick a resident in Ohio.

Leroy Moore Jr. and Keith Jones both have cerebral palsy and are co-founder of the international organization of disabled musicians and poets called “Krip Hop Nation.” Leroy who is currently working on his PhD at UCLA is also a poet and journalist. Keith Jones is currently planning the launching of “DA CHNL” a disabled channel featuring disability related content made accessible to the disability community by disable artists.

They created a music video entitled “A Blindman Stood on the corner and cried” which is a tribute to the late Josh White Sr. song with the same name. The lyrics was written by Leroy and the music was composed by Keith. The film was shot by Erick Matus, produced by Wabi Sabi Productions and concept and direction by filmmaker Emmitt H Thrower.

Both music videos are featured in the short film.

Emmitt H Thrower the CEO and founder of Wabi Sabi Productions Inc is an award winning filmmaker, director, actor, writer and music publisher. He is a stroke survivor with loss of vision in one eye and impaired vision in the other and deals with some mobility issues. His book and audiobook “New Borning:A Bronx Tale” will be released on Amazon, Audible and ITunes in 2023. The book will also be release later in 2023 as a “Cinema Book” which is an autobiographical cinematic version of the audiobook. A cinema book is a book you watch instead of read, something originated by Emmitt as a way to create a visual, movie like experience that enhances the book experience in a new and fun way.