Hong Kong – Appointments to Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Fund Task Force

Appointments to Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Fund Task Force
The Government today (December 30) announced appointments to the Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Fund (SIE Fund) Task Force under the Commission on Poverty for a term of one and a half years from January 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.
The Government expresses its gratitude to the members of the current term for their contributions and support to the work of the Task Force, and look forward to working with the new-term Task Force steadfastly to best take forward targeted poverty alleviation.
The membership of the Task Force for the new term is as follows:
Dr Jane Lee Ching-yee (Chairperson)
Mr Alvin Miu (Vice-chairperson)
Members of CoP
—————–
Mr Howard Hung Wing-yip
Mr Terence Lau Chun-kai
Dr Kevin Lau Chung-hang
Ms Alice Lau Oi-sze
Ms Christina Maisenne Lee
Ms Josephine Lee Yuk-chi
Mr James Li Tsz-shu
Ms Nikki Ng Mien-hua
Ms Sze Lai-shan
Ms Jessie Yu Sau-chu
Co-opted members
———————
Mr Herman Chan Ho-man
Ms Florence Cheng Lok-man
Mr Alan Cheung Yick-lun
Professor Alan Chow Ping-kay
Ms Cecilia Ho Chung-chee
Ms Sophia Lee Shuk-woon
Ms Irene Leung Shuk-yee
Mr Kevin Orr Ka-yeung
Dr Winnie Tang Shuk-ming
Dr Elsie Tsui
Ex-officio members
———————
Permanent Secretory for Home and Youth Affairs (or representative)
Permanent Secretory for Innovation, Technology and Industry (or representative)
Permanent Secretary for Labour and Welfare (or representative)
Director of Social Welfare (or representative)
The Task Force is tasked to oversee the operation of the SIE Fund to promote social innovation and nurture social entrepreneurship as a means of alleviating poverty and social exclusion. The terms of reference of the Task Force are available on its website (www.sie.gov.hk). The Task Force Secretariat is established in the Efficiency Office under the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau.