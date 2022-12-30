Hong Kong – Appointments to Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Fund Task Force

Appointments to Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Fund Task Force **********************************************************************************



The Government today (December 30) announced appointments to the Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Fund (SIE Fund) Task Force under the Commission on Poverty for a term of one and a half years from January 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

The Government expresses its gratitude to the members of the current term for their contributions and support to the work of the Task Force, and look forward to working with the new-term Task Force steadfastly to best take forward targeted poverty alleviation.



The membership of the Task Force for the new term is as follows:



Dr Jane Lee Ching-yee (Chairperson)

Mr Alvin Miu (Vice-chairperson)



Members of CoP

—————–

Mr Howard Hung Wing-yip

Mr Terence Lau Chun-kai

Dr Kevin Lau Chung-hang

Ms Alice Lau Oi-sze

Ms Christina Maisenne Lee

Ms Josephine Lee Yuk-chi

Mr James Li Tsz-shu

Ms Nikki Ng Mien-hua

Ms Sze Lai-shan

Ms Jessie Yu Sau-chu



Co-opted members

———————

Mr Herman Chan Ho-man

Ms Florence Cheng Lok-man

Mr Alan Cheung Yick-lun

Professor Alan Chow Ping-kay

Ms Cecilia Ho Chung-chee

Ms Sophia Lee Shuk-woon

Ms Irene Leung Shuk-yee

Mr Kevin Orr Ka-yeung

Dr Winnie Tang Shuk-ming

Dr Elsie Tsui

Ex-officio members

———————

Permanent Secretory for Home and Youth Affairs (or representative)

Permanent Secretory for Innovation, Technology and Industry (or representative)

Permanent Secretary for Labour and Welfare (or representative)

Director of Social Welfare (or representative)

The Task Force is tasked to oversee the operation of the SIE Fund to promote social innovation and nurture social entrepreneurship as a means of alleviating poverty and social exclusion. The terms of reference of the Task Force are available on its website (www.sie.gov.hk). The Task Force Secretariat is established in the Efficiency Office under the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau.