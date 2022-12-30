Hong Kong – Appointments to new-term Commission on Poverty

Appointments to new-term Commission on Poverty
**********************************************
The Government today (December 30) announced appointments to the Commission on Poverty (CoP) for a term of one and a half years from January 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.
The Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki, being the Chairperson of the CoP, expressed his gratitude to all members of the current-term CoP for their efforts and contributions. He welcomed members of the new-term CoP, and looked forward to close collaboration with them to steadfastly implement the current-term Government’s strategy of targeted poverty alleviation with resources directed to those most in need.
“The Strive and Rise Programme I lead is the first initiative under the current-term Government’s strategy of targeted poverty alleviation. Through collaboration among the Government, the business sector and the community, it focuses on supporting junior secondary school students from underprivileged families, particularly those living in sub-divided units. As announced by the Chief Executive in the 2022 Policy Address, the CoP will be restructured to study and identify other target groups for poverty alleviation. The Government will work with the new-term CoP steadfastly to best take forward targeted poverty alleviation,” he said.
The membership of the new-term CoP is as follows:
Chairperson
————-
Chief Secretary for Administration
Non-official members
———————–
Professor Terence Chong
Mr Howard Hung Wing-yip
Mr Jian Yi
Mr Terence Lau Chun-kai
Dr Kevin Lau Chung-hang
Ms Alice Lau Oi-sze
Dr Jane Lee Ching-yee
Ms Christina Maisenne Lee
Ms Josephine Lee Yuk-chi
Mr James Li Tsz-shu
Miss Loretta Lo Yee-hang
Ms Nikki Ng Mien-hua
Dr Loletta So Kit-ying
Mr So Ping-fai
Miss Sze Lai-shan
Professor Simon Wong Kit-lung
Ms Grace Yu Ho-wun
Ms Jessie Yu Sau-chu
Ex-officio members
———————
Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs
Secretary for Labour and Welfare (Chairperson of Community Care Fund Task Force)
Secretary for Education
Secretary for Health
The terms of reference of the CoP are available on its website (www.povertyrelief.gov.hk).