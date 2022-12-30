Hong Kong – Appointments to new-term Commission on Poverty

Appointments to new-term Commission on Poverty **********************************************



The Government today (December 30) announced appointments to the Commission on Poverty (CoP) for a term of one and a half years from January 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

The Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki, being the Chairperson of the CoP, expressed his gratitude to all members of the current-term CoP for their efforts and contributions. He welcomed members of the new-term CoP, and looked forward to close collaboration with them to steadfastly implement the current-term Government’s strategy of targeted poverty alleviation with resources directed to those most in need.

“The Strive and Rise Programme I lead is the first initiative under the current-term Government’s strategy of targeted poverty alleviation. Through collaboration among the Government, the business sector and the community, it focuses on supporting junior secondary school students from underprivileged families, particularly those living in sub-divided units. As announced by the Chief Executive in the 2022 Policy Address, the CoP will be restructured to study and identify other target groups for poverty alleviation. The Government will work with the new-term CoP steadfastly to best take forward targeted poverty alleviation,” he said.

The membership of the new-term CoP is as follows:

Chairperson

————-

Chief Secretary for Administration

Non-official members

———————–

Professor Terence Chong

Mr Howard Hung Wing-yip

Mr Jian Yi

Mr Terence Lau Chun-kai

Dr Kevin Lau Chung-hang

Ms Alice Lau Oi-sze

Dr Jane Lee Ching-yee

Ms Christina Maisenne Lee

Ms Josephine Lee Yuk-chi

Mr James Li Tsz-shu

Miss Loretta Lo Yee-hang

Ms Nikki Ng Mien-hua

Dr Loletta So Kit-ying

Mr So Ping-fai

Miss Sze Lai-shan

Professor Simon Wong Kit-lung

Ms Grace Yu Ho-wun

Ms Jessie Yu Sau-chu

Ex-officio members

———————

Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs

Secretary for Labour and Welfare (Chairperson of Community Care Fund Task Force)

Secretary for Education

Secretary for Health

The terms of reference of the CoP are available on its website (www.povertyrelief.gov.hk).