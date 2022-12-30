Flexo Concepts Earns 3rd Great Place to Work® Certification

PLYMOUTH, Mass. – Dec. 29, 2022 – PRLog — Flexo Concepts, global manufacturer, and market leader in doctor blade innovation, is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work® for the 3rd consecutive year. The prestigious award is based entirely on employees’ feedback regarding their experience working at Flexo Concepts. This year, 96% of employees said FC is a great place to work, which is 39 points higher than the average U.S. company surveyed by Great Place to Work in 2022.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors that have proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and company-wide innovation. Great Place to Work® surveys over 100 million employees around the world each year.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work®. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Flexo Concepts is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

“We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™ for the third time. This is our most important measure of how our employees feel about the way we run the business,” said CEO, Kevin McLaughlin. “We owe our continued success to our employees, their dedication, and commitment to our core values. This is really a celebration of them, and we are grateful for the recognition.”

In one survey question, 100% of Flexo Concepts employees agreed that “people are quick to adapt to changes needed for the organization’s success”. Driven employees, teamwork, and a relaxed, fun culture were also highly rated. Overall, employees feel genuinely appreciated at Flexo Concepts.

“Flexo Concepts is dedicated to innovation and creating a work environment that is best-in-class – not just for a local manufacturer – but when measured against the best organizations to work for anywhere, in any industry,” said Greg Howell, company President. “We are a working example of the value that is created when you make employees and their needs a top priority of an organization.”

To learn more about what employees say about the company’s culture

visit https://www.flexoconcepts.com (https://www.flexoconcepts.com/ about-us/)

About Flexo Concepts

Flexo Concepts has been a leader in doctor blade innovation for more than 30 years, committed to creating products, services, and brand experiences that inspire. The world’s most trusted industry leaders, OEMs and engineers choose Flexo Concepts for its comprehensive TruPoint doctor blade product suite, expertise, proprietary manufacturing capabilities, and workplace culture. Flexo Concepts recently launched FC Marketplace, a one-stop ecommerce platform that makes ordering, tracking, and the payment process easier for customers. With its solar-powered manufacturing facility headquartered in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Flexo is a 2022 certified Great Place to Work®. For more information visit flexoconcepts.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes the world’s Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.