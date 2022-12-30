Best Clean Beauty Products for Winter

Makeup by Dr. Lily Ros Organics includes lipstick and 3-in-1 organic blush, bronzer and shimmer all rolled into one to help Women through 2023 weather

By: Dr. Lily Ros Organics

Blush

LOS ANGELES – Dec. 29, 2022 – PRLog — Winter is here. You know what that means. Wind, cold crisp air, freezing temperatures, snow,some sun and dry skin show up everywhere you go. Well ladies, here are two organic makeup items to help weather-proof your skin-care routine for the winter months. Introducing Mama’s Healthy Lipstick from Dr. Lily Ros Organics, as lips wrinkle and age, too. This formula delivers highly nourishing, moisture-rich anti-aging benefits. All pigments are NPA (Natural Product Association) certified natural pigments, not made of synthetic chemicals.

What makes Dr. Lily’s Lipstick special? The formula contains nourishing oils like jojoba oil, vitamin E, almond oil, and castor oil for treating your lips as a skincare product. Now, you can pucker and pout safely. Available in 6 colors. Delivers a high oil/lipid content and oil-soluble actives to maximize absorption. Safe and effective. Works on all skin types. Retails for $24

It’s time to let your healthy, shimmering beauty shine through. Here’s a multi-tasking,

3-in-1 100% organic blush, bronzer and shimmer all rolled into one. Dr. Lily Ros Organic’s Mama’s Healthy Blush/Bronzer/ Shimmer delivers beautiful shades and colors with the right amount of shimmer.

So what makes Dr. Lily’s 100% clean blush/bronzer/ shimmer special?

It was created and formulated by a pharmacist with key ingredients sourced from around the globe such as Tapioca Starch [Origin: France] which absorbs moisture and makes skin so silky to touch. Rosa Gallica Flower Powder (Rose Petals) [Origin: France], which is filled with antioxidants helping to fight free radicals. Rose petals are calming to sensitive skin to soothe and soften the skin. Lecithin [Origin: Germany], which is an emollient, making skin feel smooth by restoring hydration. Surface-treated mica (Each mica particle is covered by lecithin) to help stay longer on the skin and blend easily on your skin. It can also help with the adhesion of the mica to the skin for long-lasting performance. Finely milled and because of that, it looks seamless on the skin.

The blush/bronzer is a very natural looking blush and the shimmer in it is enough to not need a highlighter. A subtle shimmer to add a little glow to your skin, not too sparkly and not too matte. Available in 6 colors including Evening, In Love, Rose Petals, Golden Sun, Elegance, Rose Bronze. Works on all skin types.

Retail $32.

For more information on the products, visit the website at https://www.drlilyros.com/ collections/ makeup

About Dr. Lily Ros Organics: