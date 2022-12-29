HelloDive, First Green Fins’ Outreach Partner in the Greater China Region

WEBWIRE – Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Green Fins is a global conservation programme coordinated internationally by The Reef-World Foundation, supported by the United Nations Environment Programme. It aims to protect coral reefs and reduce the negative environmental impacts associated with marine tourism by developing and promoting a series of sustainable diving and snorkelling guidelines. Since 2004, over 700 marine tourism operators have joined as Green Fins Certified Members, adopting the code of conduct and improving their compliance over time.

As an advocate of sustainable dive travel, HelloDive firmly believes in the Green Fins initiative. Over the last few years, they have promoted Green Fins guidelines at various DRT (dive) expos and marketing activities, including translating Green Fins materials and environmental reports. Through this partnership, they will continue to help expand the reach of Gren Fins in the audience in China.

As HelloDive transforms into a comprehensive diving information and booking platform, there is much more they want to do for the environment. Becoming the first Green Fins outreach partner in the Greater China Region will help them move forward with various initiatives. Such as helping sustainably operated dive shops to stand out or incentivise their customers/divers to practice a responsible travel style.

In the post-pandemic era, Chinese travellers will no doubt pay more attention to the relationship between the environment and themselves. They believe that more and more people will participate in marine conservation and be an advocate of sustainable travel. As part of the Chinese diver community and the tourism industry, HelloDive looks forward to contributing in protecting our ocean and flourishing together with customers and partners.