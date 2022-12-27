With the Cloud Team, Infraveo Technologies is Giving Access to a Pool of Developers to Strengthen Your Workforce

Infraveo Technologies introduces Cloud Team to help you strengthen your workforce.

An India-based IT company, Infraveo Technologies has recently released its new service with the name “Cloud Team.” Cloud team offers a global pool of highly skilled and dedicated IT resources for hire. From businesses that want to speed up time to market to startups with restrictive budgets dedicated to hiring, Cloud Team is a smart option to leverage because you get access to hundreds of skilled professionals holding essential certifications and can be divided into small flexible teams that can offer you unique solutions at a competitive price.

Empowering businesses seeking innovative solutions to their technological problems by providing tailor-made solutions that meet their business needs has been Infraveo’s core vision. Cloud Team is a helping hand in reaching out to more companies and making its IT world easier.

The firm has chalked out the process of hiring its developers, clearly. It starts with a detailed explanation of your requirements. This is followed by a development plan creation process, which involves screening, interviews, and evaluations of developers. The last step is onboarding to help you reach deadlines faster than ever before.

“A great way to access state-of-the-art technology and improve business operations, Cloud Team aims to reduce the cost involved in hiring in-house developers,” said Anand Sharma, CEO of Infraveo Technologies. “We are in a transformative age. Businesses need to realize that outsourcing is the most cost-effective way to tap into the vast potential of remote developers and designers. An ideal offshore development team ensures that your business has the necessary tools to succeed,” he further added.

Key features:

A long-term approach to deliver quality results.

Dedicated development team that is ideal for developing high-end software with a wide range of features.

Smooth operational process to ensure constant development and growth.

A collaborative support team that gives feedback on any issue and provides you with regular updates at every stage of the project.

Constant monitoring and management of projects from start to end.

Hiring Models:

Onsite dedicated team to fill those gaps in the development cycle.

Offsite dedicated team with expert consultation via cloud.

Product development team so you can focus on marketing and grow your business.

About Infraveo Technologies

Infraveo Technologies, India’s best privately owned IT engineering company, recognized by Acquisition International, an international monthly digital business magazine and ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified company was founded in 2017 by Mr. Anand Sharma. The company holds a wide range of expertise in web development, mobile app development, custom software development, managed IT, and cloud computing services. Along with this, they also offer IT support and IT consultancy.