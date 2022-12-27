Tiffany, Derrick Barry, Justin Jedlica, and Latrice Royale Join Cast of “Dragged Off,” a Dark Surreal Comedy About a Celebrity and Their Drag Queen Impersonator

Sweet Deals Media, Spare Change Productions, and Manhattan Beach Studios Presents: Dragged Off, a gloriously hilarious surreal thriller starring Tiffany (80s pop icon and billboard top 100 artist), Derrick Barry (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Justin Jedlica AKA The Human Ken Doll (Botched, Men of West Hollywood), Ryan the Leader (Youtube Comedian), Latrice Royale (AJ and the Queen, Rupaul’s Drag Race),

A pop star with a world-awaited comeback, Kasey K has to battle her celebrity drag queen impersonator, Lola, who is being given the rights to her name, music, and comeback tour after a legal mishap. Fueled by jealousy, the two battle for each other’s spotlight and identity, all ending with the shooting of the wrong person.

June 1st-2023 Amazon Pride Release-Run Time 34 Minutes- Lgbtq+ Focused – Produced by Sean Wells, Chris Vinan, Arjun Jain

Directed by Chris Vinan (LA Shorts, Cannes Shorts, 30+ Awards).

https://sweetdealsmedia.com/dragged-off/