Satyanarayana Releases His Eighth Book of the “Adventures of Motie” Series

San Diego, CA, USA – WEBWIRE – Friday, December 23, 2022

Satyanarayana Ganti has written eight books that both adults and children enjoy. Fans of his childrens book series continue to purchase his most recent edition, Adventures of Moti: A Birdie in a Box, Book 8: Christmas in Canada.

In Adventures of Moti: A Birdie in a Box, Book 8: Christmas in Canada, Moti was back from her visit with Jonathan, the tortoise. She yearned for the company of her usual posse. They took off again for a little trip to visit another flock. Then the flock of birds dispersed after hearing the deafening roar of a sonic boom. After Moti tripped and fell into a ditch, he noticed a baby pigeon nearby. To see his folks in Alberta, Canada, she assisted the pigeon Albert in making the journey.

Amazing author Satyanarayana Ganti successfully entertains his young readers throughout his incredible Adventures of Moti series. This eighth sequel is an excellent read for kids and is recommended to be put in the library.

This is just a glimpse of the story. Find out what happens next, so get a copy of Adventures of Moti: A Birdie in a Box: Book 8: Christmas in Canada by Satyanarayana Ganti. Available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Also, visit his website at https://adventuresofmoti.com/.

Adventures of Moti: A Birdie in a box, Book 8: Christmas in Canada

Author | Satyanarayana Ganti

Genre | Childrens Book

Publisher | Satyanarayana Ganti

Published Date | March 12, 2022

Author

Author Satyanarayana has retired from active service. He spends his time with his two granddaughters on weekends. Thus, the writing of books became both a pastime and an occupation. He has penned eight books in this fantasy series about a small birdie that came to New Jersey in a box of pickles from Hyderabad, her place of birth. He is helped in writing by his granddaughters, and his grandson made the illustrations.

Satyanarayana Ganti is the inventor and owner of a company called Sarva Bio Remed, LLC. He has developed a range of products to remediate fuel oil and oil spills in water, soil, and particularly the odor of oil in the air. He has co-written a biography of his wife, the late Sarvamangala Ganti, entitled My journey from River Godavari in Rajahmundry to River Mississippi in Greenville, USA. This is his second venture into writing fiction, and the story is targeted at children between 5 and 12 years old.