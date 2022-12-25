Keller, Melchiorre & Walsh Welcome Chris Kellam and Arye Corbett as Partner

The law office of Keller, Melchiorre & Walsh is proud to announce that attorneys Arye Corbett and Chris Kellam have been promoted to partner.

Arye Corbett began his legal career as an attorney with the Office of the Public Defender of the 15th Judicial Circuit, located in West Palm Beach. While there, Arye handled over a thousand criminal cases and was ultimately designated as a felony trial division chief. Prior to joining KMW, Arye Corbett worked in private practice for a midsized law firm and eventually his own firm where he litigated cases in the areas of personal injury, complex commercial disputes, civil rights violations, and asset forfeiture matters.

Arye is dedicated to his community and presently serves on the South Palm Beach County Board of Directors for Jewish National Fund and previously served on the Board of Directors of the Boca Raton Synagogue. When not working, Mr. Corbett devotes his time to his wife, children, and two dogs.

Chris Kellam spent the first ten years of his legal career handling personal injury claims for insurance companies. He then brought that experience to KMW in 2018 as Director of Litigation.

Chris currently lives in Boynton Beach where he lives to spend time with his wife and two daughters. He is a member of the Palm Beach County Bar Association’s Small Claims Committee and Lawyer’s for Literacy Committee. He also serves as a Guardian ad Litem volunteer.

KMW is excited to welcome Arye and Chris as partners and looks forward to their contributions helping the firm and team grow.

