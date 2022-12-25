Smart Gladiator Named 2022 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics, Supply & Demand Chain Executive

This award spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.

ATLANTA – Dec. 23, 2022 – PRLog — Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, selected Smart Gladiator LoadProof as one of this year’s Top Tech Startup, which spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics space.

This year’s winners play in a variety of different market sectors, however AI-powered automation and real-time transportation visibility make up a majority of the winners (35% and 33%, respectively) and bring in $1 million to $20 million-plus in revenue per year.

“From seed funding rounds to launching new solutions, many of today’s tech startups are poised to disrupt the supply chain space. They’re introducing new innovations, improving user experiences, and striving for that safer, smarter, more efficient supply chain,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “The future of the supply chain industry is directly impacted by the development of these new technologies, and I’m very excited to see what’s next for these winners.”

Three of the overall winners have been selected to present on Manifest’s Innovation Stage (https://manife.st/ ), scheduled for Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023, and a number of the other winners will be featured in the Education Program. Recipients of this year’s award will also be profiled on FoodLogistics.com and SDCExec.com. Go to https://foodl.me/ ibl8vs to view the full list of Top Tech Startup winners.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. podcast channel, SCNSummit.com, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, the Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Smart Gladiator Loadproof